8 Tips for a Perfect Beach Vacation

Beaches vacations are usually fun, but they can also be lackluster. Thankfully, your choice of a destination and how you lay down your plans will determine how your holiday or weekend getaway pans out. If you don’t know where to start or you dread the prospect of forgetting some essentials, don’t fret. We have prepared a list of eight invaluable tips to help you get the most out of your beach vacation.

1. Choose the right destination

What you consider the right destination is mainly a matter of individual choice. Beaches come in different shapes and sizes, from pebbly coastlines to black-sand bays to dreamy platinum shores, and what you choose shouldn’t be based on another person’s opinion. Create a list of all the beaches you think suit your taste, and narrow it down to the one that gives the perfect blend of charm, affordability, and convenience. If you want to go with your family, find a kid-friendly beach. For romantic getaways, choose a tranquil destination that will give you the privacy and peace you and your partner need.

2. Take every activity into consideration

Spending time at a beach is not limited to just basking and swimming. There are a handful of activities that you can try out to kill any monotony. You can go looking for dolphins, build a sandcastle, look for shells and critters, watch the sunset, mingle with people, write poetry, read a magazine, get on a surfboard, or go fishing.

It is best to know all the things you would like to do at the beach in advance, so you can assemble proper gear. For instance, if you are a fishing enthusiast, you will know you need a fishing boat, equipped with such tools as rod holders, a downrigger, a tank aerator, and electronic fish finders. A boat-top from recognized providers such as Stryker T-Tops can also help ensure the hot summer sun doesn’t make your fishing experience a nightmare.

3. Get your beachwear ready

Bikinis are perfect for sunbathing. However, if you want to engage in other activities such as water sports or wrestle violent waves, then a swimming top or rash vest would serve you better. Swimming tops are specially designed to protect your skin from the magnified UV rays while you are in the water. If for some reason you can’t bring one to the beach, your regular t-shirt can provide decent defense against sunburn, so be sure to pack one. Finally, don’t forget to carry a pair of leather or plastic flip-flops or jelly shoes, particularly if you are going to navigate a pebbly shore.

4. Do not forget the sunscreen

Sunscreen should be at the top of your checklist if you want to play it safe under the sun. There are many types of skin cancer that can be prevented with proper protection from sunburns, which a day at the beach will readily provide you if you don’t protect yourself. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the best sunscreen should offer broad-spectrum protection, water resistance, and sufficient Sun Protection Factor. Always ensure your product has the words “UVA and UVB ray protection,” and its Sun Protection Factor is 30 or greater.

5. Secure some beach camp shade

Whether you are alone or with your family, including children, it is wise to ensure your beach camp has shelter and shade. It can get uncomfortably hot out there, or you may want to have a nap or read a book away from the direct sunlight.

Consider getting a tent that has been built with UV rays in mind. It should also be big enough to accommodate all family members and sturdy enough to protect against strong winds.

6. Pack light

Over-packing when going on vacation is something most of us are guilty of. Of course, it’s great to have all of your essentials at the beach, but over-packing can ruin your experience. For one, you will need more storage space, which means hiring a bigger tent and paying more. What’s more, you will likely be more paranoid about your belongings being stolen if there are fancy clothes and expensive jewelry in the bag in your tent. Don’t waste your time focusing on beach fashion. Chances are extremely low that you will wear all those fancy clothes anyway.

7. Get a dry bag

The fear of having your devices damaged at the beach is one of the worst summer party poopers of all time. Having a dry bag in your vacation arsenal helps you get into the water with your phone, watch, wallet, camera, kindle, and other valuables without worrying about potential water damage.

It is also worthwhile to purchase a waterproof phone case, so you can take pictures in and out of the water, or just get a Go-Pro and save yourself the need to stop every five minutes to take a snap.

8. Put safety first

The most important safety measure when going on a beach vacation is taking the time to understand your destination. If the safety and security of your family cannot be guaranteed, consider finding another beach.

Once you have identified a safe destination, keep an eye on each of your family members at the beach, especially if you have children below the age of ten. Ensure they are within sight at all times and that water play is supervised. The young and all inexperienced swimmers should never get in the water without life jackets. And if you have to do it, make sure there is a lifeguard stand nearby.

Other essential safety tips include:

Bracing for rip currents

Not resisting the current when you get stuck

Not swimming while intoxicated

Not diving head-first into shallow waters

Learning CPR

Staying away from the water when there is thunder or lightning

Conclusion

Going to the beach and coming back home unhurt and with all your belongings intact is often taken for granted. Use the above tips to enhance your safety at the beach and ensure you enjoy a smooth vacation.