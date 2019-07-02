Why changing your Look can Help You Mentally 

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’ve all been there. We see new fashions or ideas, and we think that we should possibly try it out. But, we often stop ourselves because we fear what others might think, or wonder if it’ll look stupid. Changing your look and your style isn’t just something that you do after a breakup, you can do it at any time when you feel like it can help you mentally, and here, we’ll discuss why it can be quite helpful with your own personal confidence and outlook.

Makes you Feel Good

It can make you feel really good. Of course, if you do have legitimate dysmorphia issues, and feel like everything that you wear makes you feel ugly, you should consider talking to a therapist. Regain can help with these problems, and there are trained therapists here that can help you sort yourself out. But, changing yourself can make you feel good, and that in turn can improve your confidence and outlook.

A Little Goes a Long Way

A change doesn’t have to be something major, but it can be a tiny little adjustment that makes you feel good. For example, using a nail polish that’s different from what you’re used to, or maybe even something that you’d normally never wear can make you feel really good. As they say, you don’t have to do much to feel good, it can just markedly help you with the struggles that you’re going through. A little change can give you a boost of serotonin, which in turn can make you feel less upset.

Can Curb Depression

For many, changing your look can curb depression. For example, you choose to get a new tattoo that is a little different from what you may originally get. It can be something small and in a discreet place. Well, that little change can majorly help you. Sometimes, tattoo therapy can help with the doom and gloom of life. It makes people feel good, and small changes, such as dyeing your hair, or even just wearing makeup, can help you feel better about yourself. People put too much stress on always looking the same, or getting mad because makeup “changes someone” but sometimes, that little change can give you that boost that helps make the days a little bit easier, so remember that next time you’re struggling with whether or not you should change it.

People notice in Good Ways

If you’re wondering whether you should or not because your spouse or family may notice, well here’s the thing: they will, but if they love and care about you, they will still acknowledge it and they will love it. For example, if your daughter notices that you have makeup on, they may want to know more about it, and from there, you can show them this site or this one to help get them interested in makeup. Your spouse may notice too, and they may comment that it’s nice.

But remember, you’re not doing this for anyone but yourself. Remember that you’re the one deciding your fate, and you’re the one making these changes. Do not let the opinion of others get the best of you, and you’ll realize that, with time, you’ll be much happier as well.

You should realize that the changes don’t have to be as big as surgery or something like that, but instead, little nuances that help you get by like wearing makeup or doing your hair differently. This can, in turn, make you feel better, and you’ll be so much happier as a result. Remember that the next time you want to make a change.