One thing that not a lot of people talk about is the science behind sex. Why do we find sex pleasurable? This is a question that is rarely asked but it is actually quite an interesting topic. We find sex pleasurable because our brain releases hormones, and our body interprets the stimulation as pleasurable.

During sex, there are four stages of sexual response:

Excitement

This is the first phase of the sexual response where the body prepares for sexual intercourse, and during this stage, the body tenses up, and blood flow increases within the body. For males, blood flows into the penis, which causes an erection. For females, the vagina becomes moist, and the inner part of the vagina becomes wider.

Plateau

In the Plateau stage, breathing becomes quicker, and muscles in our body tenses up even more. In males, the testes become bigger, and the tip of the penis swells. In females, the outer part of the vagina contracts.

Orgasm

During orgasm, the neuromuscular tension created during the previous two stages is released within a short period of time. In men, this is where the penis contracts to release sperm and semen. In women, their vagina contracts regularly during the period of orgasm.

Resolution

This is the final stage of the sexual response; this is where the body slowly returns to its normal functioning state, and any swelling would disappear. Women may be able to return to the orgasm phase with more sexual activity and experience orgasm multiple times, but this is not the case with men. Men need time to recover before they can have an orgasm again, known as a refractory period. The refractory period is different for different people and usually increases for older males.

As we mentioned earlier, the brain releases hormones during sex, and our body interprets that as pleasurable. Being physically close to someone increases the amount of oxytocin in our body. Oxytocin is the “cuddle hormone,” which makes us feel happy, and this is the reason why we feel happy when we cuddle with our partners. When people have sex, the physical contact felt by our body sends signals to our brain, which release chemicals that make us feel pleasurable.

Other than sex being pleasurable, there may be other reasons why you choose to have sex like stress relief, attraction to another person, to have children or just because of love. There are also other ways how you can make sex more pleasurable: