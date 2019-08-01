Why emergency dentistry is more expensive than routine dental appointments?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

No one loves going to the dentist and for a good reason. The best-case scenario, you go there simply for a routine check. But you’re still sitting there hoping that everything will be perfect and that rarely happens, doesn’t it? Worst case scenario, there is an emergency and you need help immediately. Not only is that the most inconvenient situation, but it will also cost you more than just a routine checkup. Even the least demanding dental interventions can be quite expensive, but emergencies can really drain your budget. Broken tooth, lost tooth, broken dentures, or a root canal treatment, none of it is fun. However, there is a reason why such interventions cost more than your regular appointments.

Private dentists set their price list individually and independently meaning the prices can vary a lot. What you’re paying for are knowledge, experience, and high-quality, modern equipment. In short, you’re paying for the best possible care. The modern and up to date treatments and techniques are needed in order for your teeth to get the attention they deserve. On the other hand, if you’re eligible for an NHS treatment, your expenses would be much lower.

Your private dentist might be able to provide the basic necessary treatment, but your next appointment would, in all likelihood, be with your regular NHS dentist if you decide to book them.

The price of the appointment with your private dentist mainly depends on the type of emergency, whether or not the medication or the filling is required, and if you’re visiting within the normal office hours or not. The fee is set for the initial consultation and then increased depending on what the treatment calls for. However, if you need help ASAP, your dentist will do anything possible to squeeze your appointment in their tight schedule and help you. And that’s what you’re paying for. There are some dentist offices that are always available such as the 24 Hour Emergency Dentist London.

Many practitioners will have a dedicated phone number for you to call in case an emergency occurs outside office hours. However, if your dentist doesn’t offer emergency care, they might be able to tell who will be able to help you. Once they give you the number, save it for the future.

There is a way you can prepare for dental emergencies and not feel helpless in case of an emergency. It’s good to have an emergency fund. This way, you won’t be unprepared and stressed once you need to pay a lot of money for a certain treatment. Even with good dental insurance, the bills can mount up easily.

You can also put together a dental emergency kit so you can do something to help yourself until you can receive medical attention. Some of the main things your kit should have are gloves, temporary filling material or a sugar-free gum, ice pack, dental floss, dental wax, pain medication, cotton balls, gauze pads, tweezers, save-a-tooth system, hydrogen peroxide for disinfection, mouthwash, and a toothpaste.