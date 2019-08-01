SEXperts Studying Yoga Found a Way for Women to Achieve 100 Orgasms in a Row

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Orgasm. Repeat to the 100th power.

We’ve heard of mind-blowing sexy times, but these techniques take the cake.

The real climax is how many times these women can achieve orgasms during just one sexual experience!

Let’s face it ladies, we’ve got a real bad reputation for faking it. But what if all of our frenzy fantasies were possible? According to new science and these women, they can be.

Figure out what these girls are doing to get off.

Hold on to your panties, ladies… this one’s gonna be a slippery ride

A dose of vitamin D is exactly what the doctor orders

Welp, the results are in ladies and tests show 100 orgasms a day keeps the blues away…

That’s right, according to sexperts, every woman is capable of achieving the amazing feat of what researchers call a “super orgasm”. While this sounds like a great feat of the imagination or a clever name for a sexual superhero power, we’ve been told none of this is fiction.

Give Us More

The “super orgasm” is a term used to describe when a woman’s vajayjay can grant her multiple orgasms in a row! We know you’re wondering the same thing we are… where do I sign up for this type of sexual healing?

They’re making a flick to document the proof

According to new scientific studies done as part of a Channel 4 documentary called The Super Orgasm, all women are capable of achieving this euphoria. This fact-based flick details five different women and their brains’ ability to produce a heavenly little hormone known as oxytocin (this is the stuff that makes you feel good inside).

SHARE with you friends!

Original by Leah Oby