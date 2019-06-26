Your Friskyscopes For The Week Of August 5-11

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your determination to have it your way is going to take an epic turn in the right direction this week, as you’ll have brilliant ideas that light a fire under your ass. You have way more talent to spare and this isn’t the time to be shy. So, put on a show like only you can!

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Sometimes you just can’t help but break out the pity party. Luckily, it can be cute — and this time, it’ll be downright irresistible. So, bat your eyelashes a little more dramatically because it’ll be those little things that will make a world of difference now. Besides, you’re a gal that lives for the details.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Try to be diplomatic when dealing with the people in your boo’s life. While a few of them will make you wonder how you can even know the same person, don’t be so snotty or hurt that you close the door on that part of their lives forever. If you do find yourself feeling this way, understand it might just be you, not them.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You’re suspicious by nature. So when it comes to getting what you want, exactly how you want it, it will make you wonder who’s on your side. However, realize the events that are about to occur are a reward for dues you’ve already paid in full many times over. Yes, a finish line moment is about to happen and it’s going to result in checking off something big on your bucket list.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You’re about to face a challenge like never before, which will mean needing to step up the game to maintain all that you have and want. You’re not someone that just wants stability; you need action, adventure and passion. However, where you’re headed now is bigger than you imagined, so accept that you don’t know as much as you thought.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): We all have varying degrees of insanity and can sometimes get out of control. While you would like to think there’s a way to solve this issue, realize there isn’t. Sometimes you just have to understand that you can’t understand it all and that the world is a larger, crazier and messier place than you can grasp.

Aquarius (January 20-February 19): In love, it’s not just about caring; it’s about saying it directly too. So, get deep with your honey and open up about something you never have before. Chances are it will mostly be music to their ears, as this new dialogue will take your relationships to a new place you didn’t think would happen quite so quickly or easily.

Pisces (February 20-March 20): There’s a limit to how much you can baby another, and this week, know you’ve reached it. Nurturing is nice, but putting yourself on the line to be used isn’t. So, make sure what you give is what you are getting, and we’re talking more than just fuel for a fantasy. Yes, it’s time to snap out of it now, but it’d be better to have it happen willingly.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don’t get too theatrical with your words, because you’ll be dealing with people who will misinterpret you — and perhaps even start weird rumors about you. Not that it will even happen intentionally, but sometimes trouble happens, and this week, you happen to be an easy target. The good news, however, is that controversy is your friend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful of the stubborn personalities that’ll want to pull you onto their team. Instead, play the power card by staying evasive and getting your fill of the ass-kissing. At the end of the day, you really don’t have to do anything else, as exploiting ridiculous moments will teach everyone else a lesson.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you want your honey to really know what you want, you’re going to have to spell it out — but do it in a creative way. They’re a bit clueless right now, but that’s only because they’re likely feeling the same vulnerability as you. So, to get the ball rolling in the right direction, be brave and take the lead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You need to take a rock star approach to your long-term plans and think bigger. This is a lucky time to set new foundations and cast your destiny as you want. There are options that will open as soon as you can visualize what it is you want. Then, a life that gets stranger and more exciting than fiction will start to morph right in front of your eyes.

