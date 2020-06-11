6 Reasons Your Room Should Have a Ceiling Fan

From the winter temperature stability to the essential summer cooldowns, the ceiling fans are very efficient and powerful to set the correct environmental effects of each room. Also, they increase the aesthetic feel of the room and help every room look complete.

Therefore, asking with being the essential atmosphere setter of the room, it is one of the decorating elements too. Every room in the house should definitely have a ceiling fan in order to be total. If one has never had a ceiling fan in their room.

Bestcheck.in gives you 6 reasons as to why a room should have a ceiling fan.

1. Ceiling Fans Provide You the Perfect Temperature in the Room to Stay Comfortable

We have often felt that our rooms are either too cold or too hot, or the air in our room is not circulated well. However, a room which has a ceiling fan experiences a great movement in the air, which in scientific terms is known as cubic feet per minute or CFM. During the summer, the ceiling fans are very effective in lowering the temperature of any given room by five to seven degrees cooler than the ambient temperature of the day.

This has been proven practically by Joe Rey Barreau who is an education consultant and also a faculty member at the University of Kentucky teaching interior design. The CFM which usually varies from 2000 to 10000, might be more important than the size of the motor of it. The experts suggest that one should have a ceiling fan with 4500 CFM which has a width of 48 to 52 inches.

2. Ceiling Fans Are Majorly Considered as a Decorative Element of Any Room as It Adds Hugely to the Beauty of it

Manufacturers give the buyers an option to design their own ceiling fans. The buyers can choose from solid finishes to sans blade, as well as different colours. The several width sizes of the blades of the ceiling fans to choose from. Back in the last century, these products might have been considered just electronic goods but since the last decade, they have been focused as one of the primal parts of home decor.

This electronic appliance in the living room can be the talking point when the guests arrive. The manufacturers often follow the new trends in lighting, decor styles and furniture to make them in such a way that they coordinate with the other elements in the room.

3. Available in a Variety of Sizes

They are literally manufactured in so many sizes to fit in any given space. The house owner is no more bound by the size of the room when they select it. The size is based on several conditions. Firstly, the space in the room. The ratio between the space in the room and the size is very important.

Secondly, the need of the airflow required in the room. Thirdly, the size should complement the overall setting and beauty of the room. The newest trend is to use mini fans, which just have one blade and very small motors. They can literally fit in any given area which is even as tiny as the closet. To maintain the perfect ratio between the size of the room and size of the fan, the following guidelines must be followed:

Room size: 0-75 sq. Ft.= diameter 36″ Room size: 76-143 sq. Ft.= diameter 42″-49″ Room size: 143-225 sq. Ft.= diameter 52″-54″ Room size: 225-400 sq. Ft.= diameter 54″-72″ Room size: 400+ sq. Ft.= diameter 52″-72″ or the room might need more than one installation.

4. The Ceiling Fans Provide Service throughout the Year

Many users tend to switch them off during the winter months. They feel that turning them on would make their room cooler. However, experts suggest otherwise. They say it is very important to turn them on during the cooler months on lower speed. As during those months, the warm air rises above and the it helps to circulate the hot air through the room, making it warmer during the cold months. They provide the same comfort they used to during the hotter months, just their function is reversed.

5. The Modern Ceiling Fans Are Stuffed with the Latest Technology, You Can Lay Your Hands on

Just like laptops and phones, the fans have also diminished in size and consumes much less power. On an average, it saves around forty percent power and money as compared to the air conditioners. They are perfectly capable of creating a breeze across the room which helps to drop the temperature of the room by seven to nine degrees.

If one sets the thermostat at 85 degrees, then it will feel almost 76 degrees in the room. Technology plays a huge role in today’s ceiling fans. With lower use of power, they allow them to function at higher CFM ratings. If one follows the standard electric costs, the newer models spend around 0.01 dollars per hour and consume only 17-32 watts of energy.

6. There Are Several New Technologies for the Control of the Ceiling Fans

There are majorly three kinds of control. First being the remote control, second the pull chain and finally the wall control. Every system of control has its own advantages and disadvantages. Remote controls are best suited for them which are installed in rooms with switch boards at hard to reach places.

The wall control enables one to control it with the help of a switch or a button and the speed of it can be regulated by a regulator. The pull control is suggested mainly for the low maintenance. The owner can choose the control according to his or her convenience.

Conclusion

The above points are the reasons why every room should have a ceiling fan. Once you start using ceiling fans, they will become an inevitable part of your life. It is a very important electronic appliance and also helps the room to look better.