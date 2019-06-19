Your Zodiac Sign Will Reveal What Kind Of Parent You Will Be

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to the old study of the influence of the stars and the planets in our galaxy, our zodiac signs say a lot about us. It may sound a bit weird that the days or dates of the zodiac signs we were born on actually define our personality, but sometimes we do find similarities with our zodiac sign. According to cultureastrology.com, astrologers do detailed astrological readings and can sometimes even help you know yourself better.

For example, your zodiac sign can tell what kind of parent you will be, so if you suck, who knows, maybe you’ll change your mind about having a kid. If you’re eager to find out if your kid will get the best dad or mum on the planet or a complete I-have-no-idea-what-I’m-doing parent, astrology got you.

Aries

Parents born under this zodiac sign are full of confidence, ambition and energy. When it comes to growing up a child, they can be harsh and even brutal, but that is because they want only the best for their child. Aries mums are often seen making sacrifices for their little one. However, these parents can sometimes get overly competitive and obsessive, which can result in many different ways.

Taurus

As a patient, grounded and calm individual, Taurus can be a great parent with a tendency to over-pamper their little one. These people are known as natural born parents because they are responsible, caring and utterly compassionate. Unless they spoil their kid too much (as they are prone to) or become too obsessive parents, Taurus’ children will be well-mannered, always well-dressed and well-fed.

Gemini

There is no one more into learning than Gemini. These individuals value learning, knowledge and growth more than anyone, which is why it is believed that they will raise an ambitious and success-minded child. The progressive and energetic Gemini will encourage their kid to always be original and always strive for the best of everything. However, their inconsistency and impatience may sometimes confuse their kid and create a bonding issue.

Cancer

Parents born under Cancer are believed to be the best parents of the zodiac because they hold strong traditional and family values, as well as an enormous amount of compassion and patience. They are natural nurturers and family is always their number one priority. Cancerians have no problems to put personal differences aside and raise a healthy, smart person. Also, there are no doubts that Cancer’s children are spoiled with love, affection and warmth.

Leo

Leos are warm and lively individuals who always make people around them feel good. As parents, they can be quite playful and childlike themselves, which is fun for their kids. They are full of energy and they will never back down from playing with kids. Leos like to be involved in their children’s lives to the point where they become bossy. Nevertheless, they are supportive, affectionate and generous parents who can point their children in the right direction.

Virgo

For the control freak of the zodiac, parenting can be a stressful job, filled with sleepless nights and exhausting days. Even though they can be great at parenting, they have a tendency to become overly critical, which can result in both ways for their little one. Virgos can teach about discipline, order, fairness and other valuable moral values. If their kid doesn’t mind critiques that much, they will be on the right path – that’s for sure.

Libra

As a selfless zodiac sign, Libra individuals will do everything for their children to raise them with good manners. Parenting will be of second nature for them and they will create perfect harmony in the family. However, they tend to be indecisive at times and experience troubles choosing what’s best for their little one. Furthermore, in an attempt to avoid conflict at all costs, Libras lack the skills to discipline their kid.

Scorpio

Scorpio parents possess strength, high moral values and incredible level of commitment. When they decide to become parents, that alone means they will commit to the task 100% and give their all in raising their kid. Their strength and resilience can set a great example for their little one. Scorpios are also known for their diplomatic and manipulating skills which can of course help in disciplining a kid.

Sagittarius

These easy-going people have a hard time being tough and strict and when they decide to become parents, their kids will enjoy their adventurous and child-like spirit. Sagittarius parents would like their kids to experience all the goodies life has to offer – just like they have. They are spontaneous and unpredictable, which can result in raising a kid without a particular structure. Rest assured children of Sagittarius will have broader horizons than any other sign’s kids.

Capricorn

Capricorn is often described as the rock of the family, as they work the hardest to provide the best for their family. As parents, they are strict, disciplinary and even rough, which is a result of their obsession with rules and regulations. They have a hard time being soft, nurturing and emotional, but that doesn’t mean they want anything else but the best for their kids. The thing is they desperately want to teach their kid to develop a good moral compass at an early age.

Aquarius

The genius of the zodiac can certainly figure out parenting. Aquarians are known for their free spirit, their youthfulness and their independence, and what makes them great parents is their open mind. Due to their creative energy, these parents will enjoy indulging into adventures, playdates and trips with their little one. However, since they tend to act upon impulses and treat their kid as their equal, setting up boundaries can be troublesome at times.

Pisces

As parents, Pisces individuals are nurturing, compassionate and extremely protective. Pisceans are super-sensitive when it comes to their kid’s needs, although they need to be careful not to get lost in the role of a parent and forget to devote time for themselves. Due to their artistic side, Pisces parents tend to encourage the development of the artistic side in their kid. Lastly, the imaginative Pisces will never have problems coming up with a bedtime story.