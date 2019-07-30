7 Best E-Readers Under $500 in 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you love reading books on your devices, like a tablet, or a smartphone, you will enjoy an e-reader even more. These gadgets will give you the best experience when it comes to reading e-books. The best thing about an e-reader is that you can carry it with you wherever you go. You can also store a considerable number of books on this device. We have selected seven of the best e-readers that you can buy this year. Read on to discover which one is the best match for you!

1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

Price: $129

This updated version of the Paperwhite comes with an ergonomic shape, and it is even waterproof. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is very lightweight, and it features Bluetooth and a flush screen.

2. Amazon Kindle (2019)

Price: $89.99

This version of Kindle is similar to the Kindle Paperwhite. Although Paperwhite features more mobile data and storage, and it is waterproof, the 2019 version of Amazon Kindle is just as excellent.

3. Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017)

Price: $349

This Kindle model from 2017 is now less expensive than the updated 2019 version. The older version might not have a light that can be adjusted to warm color, but other specs are just as great. Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017 still features the option for the magnetic case and a micro USB port.

4. Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) is one of the best Kindles available because of its amazing features. It comes with adjustable warm light. Even though it does not feature a headphone jack and magnetic case option, it comes with a full wrap-around design.

5. Kobo Forma

Price: $279.99

This e-reader is designed to be lightweight as well as water-resistant. It has a large display and a chunky handle. The Forma e-reader even supports files in the ePub format.

6. Kobo Clara HD e-reader

Price: $129.99

Kobo Clara HD e-reader could be considered an alternative to Kindle Paperwhite. It has a 6-inch touchscreen and 300ppi resolution. This slim e-reader also features Wi-Fi connectivity.

7. Kobo Aura H2O

Price: $168.58

Even though the processing can be very slow and the controls load slowly, this e-reader is water-resistant. Kobo Aura H2O can also survive being underwater up to 1 meter for half an hour.