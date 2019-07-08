10 Pictures and Stories in Honor of What Would Have Been Princess Diana’s 58th Birthday

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Princess Diana would be 58 years old if she were still alive. Even though her life finished tragically in 1997, we still have many parts of her life captured on film.

Here you can see 10 iconic photos of her and the stories behind them.

1. Diana with two kids at a London school in 1980

Lady Diana Spencer, the princess-to-be was photographed with two children at the Young England Kindergarten School. There she worked as an assistant-that was her first job.

At that time she was 19 years old and was dating Prince Charles.

This photo is unique because the sun put Diana’s legs on display.

2. Prince Charles kissed Princess Diana on the balcony after the wedding

The whole world watched their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Maybe because they were nervous, the Prince and the Princess forgot to kiss after exchanging vows, so they kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony and started a new royal tradition.

3. Princess Diana with her children

Princess Diana has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In this picture from Kensington Palace, the world could see the inside of the family’s home with a piano.

4. Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta at the White House

On November 9, 1985, the actor John Travolta danced with Princess Diana to the soundtrack of his famous movie, Saturday Night Fever at the White House.

We can see President Ronald Reagan and his wife, First Lady Nancy Reagan.

After that event, Diana’s Victor Edelstein dress became known as the “Travolta dress.”

5. Princess Diana and an AIDS patient shaking hands

When the HIV/AIDS epidemic was being investigated, Princess Diana shook hands with a man living with AIDS. She made physical contact with him without gloves, and by that, she helped to spread the fact that HIV/AIDS cannot be spread by touch.

6. The portrait of Princess Diana for ‘Vogue’ magazine by Patrick Demarchelier

Princess Diana was on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1990

7. Princess Diana visited Taj Mahal

When Diana was 30 years old, she traveled to India as a part of an official royal tour in 1992.

She was photographed sitting on the bench, which is now called Lady Di’s Chair. She described Taj Mahal as a fascinating experience- very healing.

8. Princess Diana wearing the ‘revenge dress’ in 1994

In 1994, Princess Diana attended a party hosted by Vanity Fair, the same night when the documentary film about her husband aired on national television. Its purpose was to make the public more sympathetic about Prince Charles, but things didn’t go as planned.

The dress is called “The Revenge Dress” because Princess Diana wore it the same evening her husband

confessed to his adultery with Camilla. Diana made a statement she can face it by looking drop-dead gorgeous.

9. Princess Diana walked through an active minefield

Diana was walking through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola in January 1997. The purpose of it was to promote her message on behalf of HALO Trust, which is a charity she championed.

10. Princess Diana holding hands with mother Teresa

Mother Teresa and Princess Diana met in 1997 and were photographed together.

She said that the meeting touched her life.

