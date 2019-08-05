20 Facts About Getting Off That We Never Expected to Be True

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

So WHAT happens after 90?!

For most people, the signal that getting busy has finally peaked is the orgasm. There’s no wonder “Did you finish?” is a common question after getting it on! We all know about orgasms and it’s probably safe to say that most people really love them, but there’s probably a lot about orgasms regular people don’t know!

Did you know how old a man can be and still have an orgasm? What about the effects that orgasms have on the brain? We’ve got all of that and more with these 20 facts you probably didn’t know about orgasms!

Age Matters

We all know what orgasms are, and it’s not hard to understand why everyone wants them! We all know they’re different for men and women, and that they’re the peak of arousal, but there’s probably a lot about orgasms that you may not have known!

Many people might think that age has an effect on orgasms. While that’s not wrong, it doesn’t mean that you can’t have sex after 40! In fact, men can reach orgasm well into old age — don’t sweat it guys, you can still get off when you’re older than 90!

For men and women alike, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Even though it seems counterintuitive, orgasms actually become qualitatively better at 40 than they were at 20.

There’s no need to take it slow! Men between the ages of 45 and 59 could benefit from having more than two orgasms a week, as they are likely to live longer.

“O Face”

Ever wondered why some men make… you know, the “O Face?” Sometimes it looks like they’re cringing as if in pain, and there may be a reason for that. At the time of a man’s orgasm, two brain regions are activated that are also activated by pain!

Of course, there are some risks associated with orgasm… In fact, if an orgasm is too intense and someone has heart problems, it can even cause a heart attack during orgasms!

Cancer Fighting?

They are also easily addictive. Orgasms light up the same brain cells that are stimulated by shooting heroin, which is why sex addiction is so common.

But there are also some health benefits of orgasms. They can actually help relieve pain from headaches, menstrual cramps, or even stress and tension.

On top of this, it can also boost the immune system and even protect against heart disease and cancer!

Cramping Your Style

Smokers and drinkers beware! If you’re trying to keep up the habit and also keep up your sex life, it might be harder than it seems. Men and women who are heavy drinkers and smokers can actually lose the ability to orgasm.

The same applies to men with bigger bellies — they have less ejaculate than men with flatter bellies.

Not Shocking

This one might not come as too much of a surprise: straight men often get off from watching two women… but did you know that a lot of straight women get off on seeing two guys together?

There is a reason lots of women loved Brokeback Mountain!

When Expecting…

But watching movies isn’t the only way women can get off. In fact, they can experience these feelings while working out or even giving birth!

Even before they give birth, things might change. Women can get more intense orgasms and have higher sex drives while they’re expecting.

It’s The Little Things

If your partner is nagging you for foreplay, give it a shot! It increases blood flow and makes it easier to have a more intense orgasm.

What about diet? Well, red meat, asparagus, and dairy products can result in worse tasting semen.

For some women, you were born lucky: if you have pointed cupid lips, you’re 12 times more likely to have a more intense orgasm than someone who does not

Slow and Steady…

If you want to get your man off faster, your own orgasm could help. Men find it pleasurable to see their partners nearing orgasm, and it can help them orgasm too!

Women have a hand up when it comes to frequency. Even though men can only get off once before needing to rest, women can get them over and over.

But when it comes to speed, men win out: men can take 2-10 minutes to orgasm, while women, on average, take 20 minutes.

Original by Sunny