5 Best Online Gantt Chart Makers in 2019 and Why Every Team Leader Should Use Them

Nowadays, using software to monitor projects and visualize tasks is a very common practice for many project managers and team leaders. Hence, one of the easiest and most effective tools to perform this is using a Gantt chart. A Gantt chart is a simplified online version of the handwritten bar charts on a whiteboard. This online project management software helps project managers and team leaders track the progress of the tasks and provide a graphical illustration of schedules and projects. Here are the five best online Gantt chart makers for 2019 and why every team leader should implement them.

5 Best Online Gantt Chart Makers

1. GanttPro

GanttPRO is one of the world’s leading Gantt chart tools. It is the perfect software to use for team leaders who want to be on the safe side. This Gantt chart software helps in monitoring tasks, milestones, task progress, and cost estimations. It is one of the best Gantt chart software on this list and comes with plenty of exceptional features. Hence, it allows an easy progress visualization of the team thanks to the built-in workload tracking and management module. This Gantt chart software features a set of nicely defined templates so every project manager can efficiently manage projects.

2. nTask

The user-friendly interface and simple functionality are what make nTask the ideal online chart maker for businesses and teams of all types and sizes. It helps team leaders track the time and progress of tasks and projects, as well as have interactive team collaboration. Additionally, Gantt charts in nTask help team leaders have less extra work, easily track the progress of each task, monitor the monetary aspects, and assigning tasks.

3. Teamwork

Teamwork is considered to be one of the best Gantt chart software tools which are used by a countless number of companies, creatives, and organizations. It features three products, Teamwork Desk, Teamwork Projects, and Teamwork Chat. This software will help project managers and team leaders have a smooth workflow, ease the team collaboration, and offers an exceptional 6-level zoom-in view of tasks. The best thing about Teamwork is that it can be easily integrated into a number of apps, such as Box, Slack, Google Calendar, Time Doctor, Gmail, and Hubstaff.

4. ProofHub

ProofHub comes with exceptionally rich project management features which allow smarter work and easier team communication. ProofHub Gantt Charts help in accelerating the workflow, boosting team motivation, and preventing any possible delays in tasks and projects. Additionally, using this software will help you check on the ongoing activities, monitor the progress of a certain task, and export the charts to external clients and parties in a PDF form.

5. Smartsheets

The high-performance of Gantt Chart Smartsheets comes with plenty of impressive features. This software helps boost work efficiency, saves time, and easily create projects. Moreover, Smartsheets allow real-time edits, track task projects, and change task status.

Why Should Every Team Leader Use Gantt Chart Makers?

There are plenty of reasons why every team leader should implement Gantt chart makers into the organization. This software helps in a number of aspects, including:

Visualizing due dates, tasks, and dependencies;

Monitor who is in charge of every task;

Checking the amount of time it takes to finish a certain project;

Dividing the work into smaller sections;

Checking where the individual tasks intersect and change;

Additionally, Gantt chart makers will help you identify any critical moments which might hinder your workflow or risky project parts, notice any potential roadblocks, and find alternative ways to move forward. This software isn’t only an excellent tool for project managers and team leaders, but also for the clients as it allows an easy to understand presentation.