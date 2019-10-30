6 health benefits of having a massage

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For thousands of years, massage has been practiced in different parts of the world. It dates back to ancient cultures in Egypt and China where it was believed to have medical benefits. Massage therapy is based on the human instinct to rub an area of our body that hurts. From this principle, it evolved into a science. In our modern society, there has been an explosion in research and development of massage. Not only is it seen as a preventative therapy, but also a cornerstone of good health practice.

Recent research has shown that massage can help you relax, feel less sick and sore, and be happier.

Let’s take a look at some of the health benefits of this technique.

Massage Increases Blood Circulation

Blood circulation is an essential part of the body’s overall function. An increase in blood circulation improves the flow of oxygen and helps the heart work better. One of the most important benefits of massage is the increase of blood flow to the muscles tissues. According to a research by Nina Franklin of the University of Illinois,it reduces soreness of muscles after vigorous exercise. Those who received massage after exercising reported no muscle soreness 90 minutes later, while those who did not reported lasting soreness.

Massage Reduces Stress and Anxiety

It makes you happier. It is a perfect way to relax and be attuned to your mind and body. In many studies, massage has been shown to increase the happy hormones like oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine by more than 30%. It does not only give us a massive emotional lift, but also promotes relaxation and prevent depression.

Massage Lessens Back, Joint, and Neck Pain

As you get older, our joints gradually deteriorate. For this reason, you get pain in our back, neck, shoulders, and hips. This can be significantly increased by the type of work and activities we do. However, don’t despair! According to a study from the Harvard Medical School, receiving massages may help you spend less on doctor visits and pain medications. It is definitely a better choice than over the counter medicine as it does not have any side effects.

Massage Helps You Sleep Better

All the stress hormones released by your body when you are stressed stops you from getting the right amount of sleep your body needs. You end up tired, grumpy, and inefficient. Sleep disorders are often caused by two things: physical pain and mental anxiety. The relaxing effect of massage allows your body to regulate hormones and ease physical discomforts to help you enjoy a good sleep.

Massage Boosts Immunity

Our bodies need a strong immune system to tackle different kinds of illnesses and infections. A recent study from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles have shown that massage does not only make you feel good but also make your immunity stronger. After receiving massage, participants of the study have shown had lower levels of cytokines, molecules that play a role in inflammation.

Massage Eases Stress and Pains during Pregnancy

A woman’s body undergoes a number of changes during pregnancy. This may cause a vast influx of hormones, weight gain, discomforts, aches and pains. Lower back pain, muscle aches, and leg cramps are the most common complains of expecting women. A very gentle massage can help ease all these. Even during labor, gentle back massage is advised to ease labor pains.

With all these wonderful benefits you can get from massage, you can be thinking, “I need a massage right now!” Who wouldn’t want one after a long day at work or after a stressful day at home? For sure, getting a therapy from the spa or wellness center is a very good idea, but somehow it takes time to book an appointment or there might not be any massage spas near you. Worry no more! There are a range of equipment that are available in the market so you can experience worthwhile relaxation anywhere, anytime.

Handheld massages, cordless and rechargeable neck back, and whole body massagers, and TENS machines are perfect options to cater to your relaxation needs in the comfort of your own time at home.

However, finding the best handheld massager and other equipment might not be as simple as you would think. Every piece of equipment comes with a certain set of features. Some may be helpful to you and some may be not. Manufacturers are well aware that everyone has unique personal needs when it comes to massage, so they try to make the best possible combination to suit every customer.

With all the variety of choices out there, it might be tricky to choose the best massager that you need. Some features that you need to consider are:

The technique used – Kneading, tapping, percussion techniques

The use of heat therapy – Some massagers use heat therapy to ease soreness and stiffness of muscles.

Adjustable Speed – This allows you to make the experience more versatile and personalized.

Attachment heads – Most brands of massagers provide a variety of attachment heads that each produce a different experience.

Portability – Consider buying cordless and rechargeable massagers and TENS machines as you can bring them anywhere at your convenience.

Versatility – Look for massagers that can be used not only in a specific part of the body, but possibly for a whole body massage.

Don’t let stress stop you from doing what you want, whenever and wherever! Get the benefits of massage and improve your health and relaxation because you deserve it!