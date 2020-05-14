There’s No Doubt – CBD Changed the Beauty Industry

As the laws and regulations continue to loosen worldwide, the future is bright for the cannabinoid industry. More and more beauty brands are discovering the benefits of this natural ingredient, and it’s no surprise that even famous companies like Sephora have decided to follow the wave and include CBD products in their skincare lines.

The Internet continues to talk about the tremendous rise of the CBD skincare industry, supported by the latest innovations and the indie entrepreneurs. The global CBD market valued a net worth of $710m in 2018, and it’s expected to reach $960 in 2024 and represent 10% of the worldwide beauty market. A report from the Prohibition Partners shares that the indie brands that included CBD in their ingredients grew in success and popularity because cannabinoids are considered the latest innovation in skincare. Experts describe the CBD growth as a disruption in the beauty industry that has drawn attention from global brands, high-street retailers, and indie investors. Buyers online are looking for breaking new ground products derived from natural ingredients that have no side effects and are harvested from sustainable sources.

The beauty sector is ever-changing

CBD is here for a while, but it took it some time to enter the beauty industry and stand out. Now, the skincare area is one of the most prominent sectors that use CBD in manufacturing products, but in the past, many brands were hesitant to use an ingredient they knew few about. They had to test it extensively to ensure it doesn’t have side effects when mixed with other parts or when applied on human skin.

A humongous part of the market dedicates itself to creating products that meet the needs of mature and aging skin. People (both men and women) are doing their best to preserve their youthfulness and maintain skin-elasticity by including anti-aging products in their daily routine. They count on cremes, topicals, and serums to reverse sun spots, wrinkles, and dull complexion. The average life expectancy of people continues to rise, and Reuters reports that the CBD public will continue to grow as well, so by 2023, the global CBD cosmetics market will equal $800 billion.

The cannabinoid industry is considered the pioneer of a new range of skincare products, and it meets all the needed requirements to become the latest trend, indie, and famous companies will incorporate into their lines, to satisfy their audiences.

No one is surprised that the skincare industry found so many ways to include CBD in products. A quick browse on the Internet would reveal that from mascaras to bath bombs, lipsticks, and wrinkle creams, various products contain cannabinoids. Praised for its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, CBD appeals to a broad public.

The public sees CBD as a spa day in a bottle

There’s no secret that people are busier and more stressed-out than ever, and they’re in a continuous search for ways to alleviate their anxiety and nervousness. CBD experts state that this is just the start of this natural ingredient because it’s expected to have a more significant impact on the beauty industry. For so long, people were afraid to use cannabinoids because they were associated with euphoric effects. But now that specialists can isolate the different compounds of hemp and extract the beneficial and safe ones, the public no longer withdraws from using them. CBD is only one of the over 100 cannabinoids the hemp plant includes, and more research is conducted to find more about their properties. For example, experts explore the features of cannabigerol that have vasodilatation, antibacterial, and neuroprotective effects and can help the aesthetic market move forward.

For people, skincare products work as the holy grail because they allow them to enjoy life. Websites like Joy Organics CBD provide the public with extensive information on products they can use to enhance the effects of a bath, improve acne symptoms, and boost skin health. This is just the beginning for CBD because as products advance and research reveals its potential, it will enter other unexplored areas.

CBD is popular among adult users because it prolongs their beauty and boosts their wellness. They praise it for its regenerative, healing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging effects. As a bonus, cannabinoids can also deliver emotional wellness. In a world where anxiety disorders affect over 40 million people only in the USA, an ingredient like CBD is at high search because it improves sleep, alleviates anxiety and depression disorders, and fights stress. Mental health is a subject everyone is talking about, and they cannot mention it without referring to the benefits cannabinoid products bring because they are natural and with fewer side-effects than medication.

The big brand presence is no longer a problem, and CBD faces no barriers

Now that celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Kristen Bell, Willie Nelson, and Jay-Z advocate for CBD benefits, consumers trust the advantages these products bring. Slowly but steadily, popular brands have joined indie companies in researching the use of CBD, and they have started to recognize the aid it brings in fighting skincare conditions. As regulations and laws loosen worldwide, brands like Sephora have no reason to avoid using natural ingredients in their products. Even if the industry indie brands continue to dominate the market, more giant multinationals are no longer so hesitant in joining them because the public asks for natural solutions. Buyers look for names and products, and they want the brands they trust to offer them the merchandise they need.

It’s important to note that the EU and FDA ask companies not to list any therapeutic claims on their CBD products, no matter if they address beauty or medical needs. All the evidence is anecdotal at the moment, and until more scientific research is done, producers shouldn’t trick their clients into thinking they buy some miraculous treatment. However, the beauty industry may be one of the firsts to prove CBD’s therapeutic claims because lab testing is conducted worldwide to demonstrate that products that contain hemp seed oil can be better than those with chemical ingredients.