All There is to Know about Facial Feminization Surgery

Facial feminization surgery is not often discussed, which can lead to a bit of confusion about what this type of surgery can offer to the patient. The ultimate goal of any plastic surgery is to enhance the natural contours of the patient, in order to achieve cosmetic goals. Facial feminization surgery has the goal of altering the masculine facial features so that they take on a softer more feminine appearance.

Facial feminization surgery can be performed as a single surgical procedure, or it may be a multiple staged series of procedures to help achieve the desired results. There are a number of techniques that are used to perform this type of surgery, and several factors unique to each patient should be taken into consideration when determining which options are ideal for each individual.

Is facial feminization surgery right for you?

Working with a skilled cosmetic surgery is the best way for you to determine whether this is a suitable procedure for you. Facial feminization surgery may be the right choice for you, if the following applies to you and your unique situation.

You are an adult, able to make the right choices for you

You have a persistent gender dysphoria diagnosis

You live now and have been living as the gender you identify as

You have realistic goals and expectations from surgery

You are working with a therapist who can help you work with any mental health concerns

You are in excellent physical health

According to the knowledgeable and understanding experts at ThePlasticSurgeryClinic.com.au, the decision to undergo any elective surgery is one that is extremely personal. You will need to determine whether any benefits and results of the surgery will help you to achieve your realistic goals. You will also need to determine whether any potential risks or complications are acceptable for you. Many do view this procedure as an essential step in the right direction to help alleviate gender dysphoria.

Understanding the risks of facial feminization surgery

During your consultation with your surgeon, you’ll be given detailed information about the risks that may be associated with surgery.

The potential risks of the procedure may include the following.

Anesthesia risks

Extensive bleeding

Infection and poor incision healing

Hematoma

Slow healing bone

Swelling that is prolonged

Loss of hair along incision lines

It’s important to always be open and honest with your surgeon, particularly when it comes to any underlying or preexisting health concerns that you may have.

The steps for facial feminization surgery

Your surgery will be tailored to meet your needs and will also be based upon the personal preferences of your surgeon.

Prior to your surgery, you may undergo a medical evaluation or have a series of blood tests performed. You will be advised to stop smoking, avoid aspirin and other anti-inflammatory medications that can have an impact on bleeding.

The surgery itself will be performed under general anesthesia or intravenous sedation. Your surgeon will determine which is the best option for you.

There are many procedures that can be used to soften the facial features. Each person’s facial structure will determine the type of procedure that will be needed. Some may require more work than others will, to achieve the desired results. Some of the procedures that are most often used to soften and feminize the face may include the following.

Contouring the forehead

Advancement of the hairline

Cheek augmentation

Lip augmentation

Rhinoplasty

Chin surgery

Jaw reduction

Adam’s apple reduction

The healing phase will vary in length for each individual, but will generally require a week or two out from work so that you can recover. Continue to adhere to the instructions provided to you by your surgeon and attend any follow-up visits. This will help you to get the best results from your surgery.