Angelina Jolie Can’t Stop Smiling While Shopping With Her Children In LA

Angelina Jolie, 44, is back to tabloids headlines. Famous actresses made a quite break in recent years, and now she is back with her new movie ‘Maleficent 2,’ and she is often seen in public.

Just recently, Angelina was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her children, twins, Knox and Vivienne, who are eleven-years old. The very first thing to notice about Jolie is that she looks happy and stylish. That can mean one thing only – she is ready to take upon the world. Once again.

On January 4, Angelina couldn’t stop smiling while cruising through L.A. streets and shopping. She wore a long black coat over a long white dress and black knee-high boots.

Her children also kept it casual, as Knox was spotted wearing a black Converse All-Star T-shirt, black pants, and red sneakers. Next, a young Vivienne held her mom’s hand during the entire trip, and for this casual occasion, she chooses a casual white T-shirt, gray slip-ons, and jeans.

It seems that January is the shopping month for Jolie’s family members. Just a day earlier, on Januar 3, Angelina was spotted with daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13. Then, only two days before Christmas, she had a last-minute shopping with Knox and Vivienne in Glendale, CA.

Maybe the trio loves shopping, and that’s why they have so much fun? At the time, Angelina shares her children with Brad Pitt, 56, so she decided to stay with her children in Los Angeles, so the former couple can easily organize around visits.

Maddox, their oldest son, is 18-years-old and he is currently far from L.A. Actually since he is 18-years-old Maddox can independently decide with whom he will spend more time. For this Christmas, children spend time with Pitt. Angelina wanted her children to be with their dad for Christmas, like previous years.