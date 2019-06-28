Are Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga having a baby?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You know how the media works nowadays. Somebody says something and it quickly spreads like some kind of disease. It’s enough for somebody to say something shocking and people are going to take that to the bank. The more shocking the news is, the more attention it’s going to get. That is what happened with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga situation that we have going on right now.

It has been reported that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are having a baby together. The famous actor broke up with Irina Shayk, and “In Touch” has reported that the main reason for that is Cooper expecting a child with the famous singer. Here is the quote that this magazine has received from “an insider”.

“Everyone is saying that Gaga’s glowing and hiding a baby bump. Of course, the only person it could be is Bradley’s, and we’re waiting to see if she’ll make an announcement. Bradley ending things because of Gaga is Irina’s worst nightmare.”

Well, it seems that her worst nightmare has become an everyday reality.

The same source has stated that Irina is furious with all of this, which is understandable.

It has also been reported that this relationship has been mostly private, very secret and on the down-low. The reason for this is showing respect towards Irina. The source also says that meeting quietly in the hotel rooms is something that this new duo likes and they are actually over the moon about finally being able to be together.

Lady Gaga has called-off two engagements in the past, while Bradley has one failed marriage behind him, so both of them aren’t in a rush to get married since the previous experiences for both of them haven’t been so great.

A baby would strengthen their relationship even more, but according to Lady Gaga’s camp, there is no truth whatsoever about them having a baby right now. Maybe people can finally stop talking about it since it seems that this was just a false alarm.

Source: New Idea