Are Grimes and Elon Musk Having a Baby Together?

Musician Claire Elise Boucher, 31, better known as Grimes, has recently posted a second photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts where she looks pregnant. These developments add to the ongoing rumors that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the tech guru and inventor, and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, 48.

Everything started when she posted a rather strange and NSFW photo where she is naked. The photo is edited and shows a fetus contour on her stomach. Instagram removed the original because of nudity, but a new, censored one appeared soon thereafter. That happened on Wednesday.

On Thursday however, Grimes posted another photo with the same makeup and hairstyle. She was also snapped by the same photographer. In it, Grimes is only wearing a coat, open only around the waste showing a seemingly pregnant belly. Like the one before, there is no caption whatsoever. Many commentators have congratulated her on the apparent pregnancy.

The teams and representatives of Musk and Grimes did not respond to the photos immediately. Still, in the original photograph, the musician could have implied her pregnancy by saying, “Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

Elon Musk only tweeted a baby emoji on Thursday and has since been silent on social media. The couple have been together on and off since they made their relationship public in 2018. They walked the red carpet together, at the annual Met Gala. From his previous marriage with the Canadian author Justine Wilson, Elon Musk has five sons.