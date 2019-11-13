Artwork you can choose for your home

Getting tired of the decoration in your living room or kitchen and other areas of your home is bound to happen after some time. Different types of ornaments dictate our mood which is why we need to change things from time to time. Sometimes, people want to redecorate the room entirely, paint the walls and buy new furniture, but if you have recently done this, all you have to do is to add some new artwork to freshen the space around you.

Regardless of the room, you want to decorate, there are some things you have to consider when choosing the pieces of art. The very first thing you should consider is the color and style. Most people want to get something that matches the furniture or other decorations in the room. On the other hand, you can go in a completely different direction. If you already have too much color in your living room, you might want to balance it a bit, but if your furniture, shelves, and rugs are in some neutral color, adding a vivid piece of art is exactly what you need. Choose what you like and try not to stress too much about the colors if they aren’t a perfect match.

Secondly, you always have to consider the size of the painting. This can completely ruin the vibe of the room, or if you choose correctly, take it to another level. Just think about that enormous blank space above your sofa or bed. You have to find a piece that is exactly the appropriate size, not too big and definitely not something too small. As a general rule, it should be the 2/3 of the sofa or some other piece of furniture in size. However, if you really want to buy small artwork, then you should get a few and use them to make one big piece. Also, you can use bigger, effective frames that will attract the visitors’ attention.

Another thing you can do, if you want to make a drastic change is to mix old and new pieces. It might seem odd, but believe us this combination will create an extraordinary feeling. Not only is this your chance to be creative and try different things, but it is also a good opportunity to display some old art piece that has been in your family for generations.

If you already know what kind of painting you want, that’s great, but maybe you should still go around the shops and check out what’s available. Visit local stores or find shops, like Picart, and artists who sell their work online. There are so many different types of pictures, colors, styles, motifs, and so on. Clearly, you cannot consider them all, but you should try to see as much as you can before making a purchase.

Finally, make sure to get something that you like! Do not buy a piece just because it goes perfectly with the style of the room you are redecorating. Instead, opt for a piece that speaks to you and that is going to put a smile on your face every time you lay your eyes on it.