The most efficient ways to move in Cancun

If you are visiting the beautiful city of Cancun and have no idea how to get to either your hotel, Airbnb or any point in the city where you want to get there, we invite you to continue reading to know some of the options that will help you get to your destination.

We want you to know that this is a guide and you can choose the option that best suits you whether or not it is on our list:

1. Rent a car in Cancun

There are many agencies that are dedicated to rent cars so that you can transport either in the city or to any destination in the Riviera Maya, as long as you comply with returning the car in the same conditions and with the same amount of gasoline that was delivered to you in the time estimated in the contract.

However, many people do not trust when it comes to renting a car, because many agencies show you a price on their website and at the time the charge on your card appears a very different amount and higher due to hidden charges that are not shown on the page.

However, some agencies as CityCarRental are clearer at the time of generating a quote with them, you can even communicate over the phone to make the quote at the same time they are guiding you step by step and explain why the final price.

One of the benefits that you have to rent a car is the greater freedom you can have at the time of your trip through the city, since you do not depend on some schedule of a third person to perform your activities, you can move in your own time and without haste to enjoy more of what Cancun has to offer.

2. Using a transportation service

Undoubtedly one of the options that many people prefer to choose when coming to Cancun either for business or vacation.

One of the reasons why people decide to choose this service is due to the low rates that these can have per person depending on the distance they travel. As well as the immediacy that when you get off your plane you can find different options to move to the city.

However, also by this same factor is that many people regret requesting a transportation service because many of the agencies that are dedicated to this do not take into account the distances that can be completely distant from one point to another so they have to raise their rates and these people do not like for anything.

On the other hand, there are agencies that are dedicated to providing different packages or services that you can hire in advance of your trip to fulfill your itinerary in the most efficient way, also this way they offer their transportation services not only within Cancun but for the entire Riviera Maya.

3. Public Transport

Cancun is well known for having the main avenue where you can take many of the routes offered by public transport in the city, this avenue is called boulevard Kukulcan, and the great advantages of using this transport are the price that is approximately 1 dollar per trip and you can enjoy the scenery while you transport.

However, one of the great disadvantages of using public transportation is the fact that you are not the only person looking to use this service, so many times you will have to wait long enough at the stop for a unit to arrive, as well as you may have to stop the entire trip due to the number of people who go in the truck.

One of the points to consider is the weather, because Cancun in most of the day is a hot climate and sometimes you may get a transport that does not have air conditioning, so you could have a very stressful time and more if the truck is full of people, so you might get desperate and choose to get off early and walk to your destination.

These are some of the most common options that people who come on vacation or for business decide to use, no doubt the most recommended for better comfort at the time of transportation can be the transportation service, which you can either hire a day in advance or during your arrival at the airport.

You can also prepare in advance a car with a car rental agency in Cancun so that at the time of your arrival you only have to transport yourself to the offices and pick up your vehicle to enjoy the time you are going to be in the city or its surroundings!