Australian woman shows how eating more is actually better when trying to get fit

Whenever there’s a new health revelation being shared across the vast neighborhoods of the internet, I routinely get on my knees, fold my hands in prayer, and whisper, “Please, just tell me to eat more.” Luckily, the current overlord heard my prayers when this woman shared how under-eating is bad for fitness goals, and naturally, I wept in gratitude before indulging in a basket of Popeyes chicken and biscuits. For my health, of course.

After spending years eating a strict diet of 800 calories a day (which she very carefully clarified was not an eating disorder but a carefully curated diet of health food), Australian woman Madalin Giorgetta made an Instagram post documenting her recent diet changes and explained how doubling her caloric intake to 1800 calories a day has actually helped her achieve her fitness goals. Funnily enough, this is the exact same methodology I employed when I decided to increase my bagel intake from one bagel a day to five, which is rapidly pushing me towards my goal of having a booty the size of a boat.

In her viral post, Giorgetta shared that while we are fed a steady diet of facts that tell us eating less is better for weight loss, it’s important to consider the ways in which eating more speeds up our metabolism and supports muscle building. This is beautiful information I will easily exploit when referring to bodega sandwiches as “metabolism accelerators.”

As you can see in the before and after photos, Giorgetta used to be a fit but deeply sad woman whose eyes were filled with the darkness that only preys upon people who eat 800 calories in salads a day while lightly crying, “No it’s OK, I’m full!” Her after picture shows her currently, as an even more fit woman who can now say, “Hell yeah! I’ll have a potato and then do a push-up because I’m a joyful fit human!”

As documented in her post, the move towards eating more came about after Giorgetta decided to meet with a nutritional coach who instructed her to eat more of the currently maligned food group designated as carbs. She wrote:

“When he first told me to eat 50 percent carbs I nearly died. I was eating about 10 percent carbs before and could not fathom how 50 percent carbs would not make me fat. If you’re under feeding yourself in an effort to lose weight, don’t do what I did for so long. Don’t waste your time eating salad when you could be eating sweet potatoes and banana pancakes. Eat more and get fit. It actually works.”

While this is sound advice for those looking to lose weight, build muscle, and transform themselves into the muscular swan they’ve always been inside their hearts, the revelation that eating banana pancakes is more spiritually edifying than salad is something I’ve known since I popped out of my mother’s womb.

Original by Bronwyn Isaac