Autumn Falls Life, Career, Bio

Although Autumn Falls hides her personal information from the public, and no one knows her real name, we believe that for many, her name is not on the priority list when they see how she looks.

Bio

Autumn is her artistic name, and she was born on August 4th, 2000. Originally from Costa Rica but she is raised in New York City. However, roots are visible, and she looks like a Latino goddess for sure. Her perfectly curved body and her naturally large breasts are the most common things that producers in the porn film industry search for, and she has it all. Autumn lost her virginity when she was sixteen years old with her boyfriend at the time. Also, she joined the porn industry when she was only eighteen years old.

Autumn Falls Porn Career

When she joined the porn industry, Autumn started with several movies, including the ones in the hardcore categories, and as well in the lesbian ones. She is not picky, and she knows that if she wants to become a recognized name in the industry, she must take as many roles as possible. Therefore, she goes into the character smoothly.

When she filmed the scenes with two popular porn actress Darcie Dolce and Evi Rei, Autumn showed how to make love with a woman with pure passion. However, Autumn says that she doesn’t have her favorite pose and that she has never done anal sex, and she doesn’t intend to.

Moreover, her career is going uphill, and she already worked with famous directors in the porn industry such as Alberto Blanco, where she had a threesome with Lily Love. Also, she has a fruitful collaboration with Duncan Saint, J- Mac, Justin Hunt, Marcus Dupree, Mick Blue, and many more.

Autumn is a huge fan of a male model Sean Lawless, and she loves to hang out with people from the modeling scene, and she also loves fashion.

For now, we can see that Autumn has a severe porn film career and her movies are filmed in some of the most popular and significant porn studios in the U.S such as Bang Bros, Reality Kinks, Vixen, Passion HD, Brazzers, etc.

Also, if you are a big fan of young Autumn, you can quickly check what she is doing in her free time by following her on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. However, don’t raise your hopes high because she is not that active on her social media profiles.

Moreover, in her free time, she likes to go to new restaurants and try fresh food, she is a gourmet, and she never misses the opportunity to try new meals and exotic food. For now, her favorite dish is Penne Alla Vodka, and her favorite hot drink is coffee, which she instead shares with her best friend, and you can see her in one of the best coffee shops sitting and having fun – of course, if you live in the same place as she is, and that is Los Angeles, California.

In case you want to see Autumn in the middle of sunny California, you can check one of the most visited porn sites, and you will find her there, performing only for your eyes.