Barack Obama Takes Time Off His Golf Trip to Meet a Baby!

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, 58, set aside his busy schedule for a bit to meet and great a baby. All of this happened on a golf course in Hawaii, while Obama was on his holiday. He decided to take a break and say hello to a baby of three months, by the name of Riley Lewis. Her aunt Andrea Jones, captured this precious and unforgettable moment on camera and shared the cute video on her Twitter account, on December 19. In the video clip, the 44th US president comes up together with his whole golfing entourage and approaches the baby and her family. He even called the baby a “cutie pie.” Obama then takes little Riley in his arms and reminds us why he was so beloved during two terms at the Oval Office, from 2008 until 2016.

Obama addressed the youngling, “Come on, baby. She’s a cutie pie. How you doin’? how you doin’?” He just could not resist joking around, and his famous sense of humor was on full display. “See, she’s waving…I can’t feed you, no baby, I can’t.” The video ends with Obama kissing the baby’s forehead, and calling her “adorable”. Riley’s aunt captioned her video with, “President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period.”

This is hardly the first baby Obama approached on the golf course. While he was playing at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai, Oahu on December 22, one fan filmed him cradling another baby. This one was even younger at just five weeks old. Its name is Levi, and it was wearing a reindeer onesie, because Christmas was fast approaching date. Obama again used baby talk and his ability to chat with very young children, like they are his politics colleagues at The White House. “You’ve been eat[ing], haven’t you?”, he asked the baby.

Oahu is the most favorite getaway place of Obama and his family, who have made it a tradition to go there each Christmas break. He uses his private airplane, and this time around he landed on December 16. For the Obamas, this is a sentimental place, and a special location where the former president spent a lot of his childhood and all teenage years. He attended and graduated from the prestigious Punahou School located on the island.