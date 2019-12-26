Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Family Portrait

Catherine Zeta-Jones is not one of those people to share constantly pictures of her family. However, on her social media account, or more accurately, on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of her husband, Michael Douglas, and their two children.

In the picture, the actress looks amazing and very young. She is wearing a pink shirt and white jeans, while her husband, who is also an actor, is wearing a palm tree designed shirt and some pink shorts. They are posing in front of some elephants who were bathing in behind them. They were accompanied by their two children, Carys and Dylan, and the family went on a vacation in Zimbabwe.

The Oscar-winning actress captioned the photo with, “Greetings from Zimbabwe. Watching the ballet that is the elephants bathing, Beauty in nature nurtures the soul.”

This rare family portrait impressed us al. it is very rare that someone in Hollywood stays married for so long, and to have a vacation with their two adult children is even rarer. Carys was wearing olive green trousers and a strapless top. Carys is trying to be an actress herself, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Dylan was wearing a white shirt with some beige pants and a black belt. He also had a black hat, while his father had a straw hat, but he placed it behind his back.

Before this family vacation, Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a photo from their previous family vacation, on which they went for last Christmas. They were holding monkeys while posing on the beach, and the actress captioned the photo with, “Love❤️to you and yours from us.”

Recently the actress wished a happy 103rd birthday to Kirk Douglas, father of her husband. She captioned the photo of them with, “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart.”