Top 7 Technology Moguls and Inventors

In order to create the list you will be able to read in this article, the profiles and results of the corporate moguls were considered, as well as the value of their company assets, revenue and revenue growth, customer reach, market performance, employees, acquisitions and partners, as well as the media buzz surrounding them. CEO, tech giants, and media execs are featured in this list, hence, let’s take a look at it:

1. Larry Pag CEO and co-founder of Google (revenue: $66 billion; employees: 53.600)

Larry Page opened a new door into information age 17 years ago when Sergey Brin and Larry created something called Google. They basically revolutionized the way in which humans gain access to information. Google is one of the most powerful companies on Earth Larry is the architect of its success.

2. Tim Cook CEO of Apple (revenue: $182.8 billion; employees: 98.000)

Tim followed the legendary Jobs and he is on the right path of becoming a legend as well. In almost 4 years, Apple managed to double its market capitalization, becoming the first company in the United States to hit $700 billion.

3. Mark Zuckerberg CEO, co-founder, and chairman of Facebook (revenue: $12.5 billion; employees: 10.082)

Zuckerberg has changed the entire way the planet stays connected, entertained, and informed. And despite losing influence over millennials, Facebook shows no signs of weakness. According to the experts from InventHelp, eleven years after the launch of Facebook it still remains the perfect embodiment of instant communication and sharing.

4. Reed Hastings Co-founder and CEO of Netflix (revenue: $16.61 billion; employees: 7.100)

As the creator and CEO of one of the most popular streaming service that has made over 100 million hours of TV shows and movies available to users from all around the world, Hasting redefined what it means to watch and make TV.

5. Jeff Bezos CEO, chairman, president, and founder of Amazon.com (revenue: $88.9 billion; employees: 154.100)

Bezos is currently running the best and mightiest e-commerce company in America. Jeff’s ambitions are sky-high since he proposed that Amazon makes its deliveries by using drones, an idea that has been judged by many federal regulators.

6. Leslie Moonves CEO and president of CBS (revenue: $13.8 billion; employees: 25.000)

Leslie is a smart and confident player that has become a legendary figure in the broadcasting world by restoring the glory of “the Tiffany network” while also expanding its reach. He extended his contract in 2019 and the board keeps on praising him for pushing for rating success, on-demand and streaming deals, and retransmission.

7. Reid Hoffman co-founder and chairman of LinkedIn (revenue: $26 billion; employees: 5.700)

Hoffman has been involved with some of the world’s most famous tech companies. He started his carrier as a product manager at Apple and later served as a board member for PayPal. In 2003, he co-founded LinkedIn, a professional-networking service that has more than 400 million registered members in over 190 countries in the world.

Conclusion

As you can see this list contains people from all walks of life, however, all of them are tech moguls that have contributed in some way to the development of the technology world, and they have helped with making our lives easier. So, what do you think? How is the best technology moguls in the world today?