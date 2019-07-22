Best 20 Meditation Quotes

Meditation must be part of your day. Period.
According to Healthline, meditation reduces stress and anxiety, improves focus and EQ, as well as sleep and memory problems. So, to lure you to meditate, I made a list of 20 great meditation quotes from some of the greatest minds on the planet. And you’ll like it.
- “Your morning sets up the success of your day. So many people wake up and immediately check text messages, emails, and social media. I use my first hour awake for my morning routine of breakfast and meditation to prepare myself.” – Caroline Ghosn
- “Meditation is to be aware of every thought and of every feeling, never to say it is right or wrong, but just to watch it and move with it. In that watching, you begin to understand the whole movement of thought and feeling. And out of this awareness comes silence.” – Jiddu Krishnamurti
- “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”
- “I begin each day with prayer and meditation. Throughout the day, I use affirmations and positive intentions to move through blocks, and each evening, I close the day with self-reflection and an inventory of my growth throughout the day.” – Gabrielle Bernstein
- “Half an hour’s meditation each day is essential, except when you are busy. Then a full hour is needed.” – Saint Francis de Sales
- “Meditation doesn’t have to be complicated. What I do is about as simple as you can get. You could just count the beads, one, two, three, with your eyes closed or open, whatever makes you happy.” – Lou Reed
- “Exercise, prayer, and meditation are examples of calming rituals. They have been shown to induce a happier mood and provide a positive pathway through life’s daily frustrations.” – Chuck Norris
- “Through honest self-work, reflection, and meditation, we begin to string more happy moments together, creating a web-like design of happiness that drapes around our lives.” – Tara Stiles
- “Meditation can help us embrace our worries, our fear, our anger; and that is very healing. We let our own natural capacity of healing do the work.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
- “Meditation is the dissolution of thoughts in Eternal awareness or pure consciousness without objectification, knowing without thinking, merging finitude in infinity.” – Voltaire
- “Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.” – Buddha
- “When you’re a kid, you lay in the grass and watch the clouds going over, and you literally don’t have a thought in your mind. It’s purely meditation, and we lose that.” – Dick Van Dyke
- “Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace.”
- “To really try to understand the gift of life, really try to recognize it, is the greatest meditation. Through the media of this Knowledge we can tap into our inner sources that are so beautiful.” – Prem Rawat
- “Meditation is a vital practice to access conscious contact with your highest self.” – Wayne Dyer
- “I start my day with meditation and prayer, and I truly believe that all the stuff you do on the outside isn’t as important as what you do on the inside.” – Alana Stewart
- “If you are quiet enough, you will hear the flow of the universe. You will feel its rhythm. Go with this flow. Happiness lies ahead. Meditation is key.”
- “The purpose of meditation is to make our mind calm and peaceful. If our mind is peaceful, we will be free from worries and mental discomfort, and so we will experience true happiness. But if our mind is not peaceful, we will find it very difficult to be happy, even if we are living in the very best conditions.” – Kelsang Gyatso
- “Become slower in your journey through life. Practice yoga and meditation if you suffer from ‘hurry sickness.’ Become more introspective by visiting quiet places such as churches, museums, mountains and lakes. Give yourself permission to read at least one novel a month for pleasure.” – Wayne Dyer
- “Meditation makes the entire nervous system go into a field of coherence.” – Deepak Chopra