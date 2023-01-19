TOP 5 Best Action Camera Microphone Attachments for Superior Audio

These days, it seems that everyone is making content. Everyone has their thing, and everyone wants to share it with you, whether it be gardening tips, makeup tutorials, Tik-Tok dances, or podcasts.

One of the first things you’ll notice when making videos is that the built-in microphone just doesn’t cut it. Especially true for action cameras, which are small digital devices meant for capturing your adventures in a compact way, they need a better mic to record audio if you want the footage to be up to par.

Action cameras, while not the most ideal for professional video production, have become one of the most popular and sought-after options for many people who want to capture their adventures on video. The built-in microphones found on many of these models are often of lower quality and may pick up more noise than external microphones.

For anyone who is into capturing sounds, the sound quality and frequency range will be significantly better if you have an external camera microphone. With so many different choices, it can be frustrating to pick a camera microphone attachment.

This article has done all of the heavy lifting for you by compiling a list of the best action camera external mics that are out there to find the best overall.

What to Look for in Action Camera Microphone Attachments

Compatibility

One of the most important things to do before using an external microphone with your camera is to make sure it will work with your device. Action camera microphones are either universal or compatible with specific models, so you need to do your research before purchasing.

Along those lines, be sure to check out the reviews and get an external mic that comes with an adapter.

Polar Pattern

The direction in which a microphone picks up sound the best is known as its polar pattern.

Some action camera microphones have a toggle option for different polar patterns, but most only have one set.

Omnidirectional: Picks up the soundtrack from every angle. This pattern would be good if, for example, you’re recording several people speaking around a table.

Unidirectional (Cardioid): The most common type of microphone attachment, the cardioid pattern, picks up sound in front of it and ignores sound behind it. This pattern is perfect for an interview or personal vlogging. A variation on cardioid is super-cardioid, which is a little more focused on the front of the device.

Shotgun: Shotgun microphones are the most highly directional type of microphone, meaning they pick up audio from a very specific direction. This makes them ideal for scenes where two actors are standing close to each other, such as in theater rehearsals or filming interviews. They also offer an excellent sound reduction in terms of environmental noise and make it much easier to record natural audio when combined with an isolation shield.

Bi-directional: Shotgun mics take a narrower focus than this mic pattern. The best sound quality is found in the center of the mic, which I think works best for live coverage.

TOP 5 Action Camera Microphone Attachments on ActionCameraZone.com

#5 MAMEN Stereo Microphone with Video Lights Kit for Action Camera

Features:

It can emit light and record sound. Stereo recording is supported by a dual microphone. One key to mute in real time. 2000 mA internal battery that charges via Type-C. Use for 90 minutes (maximum power), and typically for 3 to 4 hours. 72 premium lamp beads, CRI 95+. Stepless dimming, 4 light modes (2500K, 4500K, 9000K, and flashing). Compatible with computers, cameras, mobile phones, etc. For live broadcast, recording interviews, filming vlogs, etc.

#4 Comica VM10 Action Camera Microphone Attachment

Main Features:

Precision Sound Pickup with Cardioid Pattern. For use with cameras and smartphones, universal digital / analog output mode switch. With a digitally-moded preamp, stepless gain control is available. Real-time Digital Monitor Support Plug and Play, not Power Driven Effective Shock Absorption by Professional Shock-mount. Super-shielding, full metal construction.

#3 BOYA BY-WM3T2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone for Action Camera, iPhone, iPad, and Android

Features:

Lightweight and small wireless microphone.

The BY-WM3T2 series is incredibly small and light, and once the receiver is plugged into the gadget, getting started is simple. The TX and RX weigh no more than 15g together, which makes them very portable. The transmitter won’t pull at your collar when you clip it because of how small and light it is.

Support Phone Charging and Live Broadcasting at the Same Time

The Type-C charging port on the BY-WM3T2 (Lightning charging on the BY-WM3T2-D2) receiver can be used to charge a smartphone when it is connected to the receiver. For long periods of time, it guarantees uninterrupted work, such as live streaming. Additionally, the transmitter’s built-in rechargeable battery has a runtime of up to 10 hours, which enables you to record audio for an entire day.

High-quality Sound is generated by Noise Cancellation

In a noisy environment, clear sound can be recorded using sophisticated noise cancellation technology that can accurately identify the original sound. You can use the noise cancellation function by pressing the power button twice. The BY-WM3T2 was created to significantly improve sound quality, and it gives your productions truly exceptional audio performance.

#2 RODE Wireless Action Camera Microphone

Features:

For Podcasts, vlogs, and one-person interviews Omni Mic Built-In & 3.5mm Mic Input. Mini Transmitter/Recorder Clip-On. Records Uncompressed Audio for 7 Hours. Simple Setup without Menus. Dual-Mono or Stereo Output Modes. USB power and 7-Hr Rechargeable Batteries. Strong App Features/Customization. Ability of USB Audio Interface. 8 Mics Maximum on Set; 656′ Range.

#1 DJI Mic with 250m Transmission Range and Dual-Channel Recording

Features:

It is very portable and easily accessible thanks to its all-in-one design. The charging case contains two charged and pre-linked transmitters as well as the receiver. The DJI Mic is perfect for situations like livestreaming, vlogging, and outdoor recording because it has a maximum transmission range of 250 meters (820 feet) in open, unobstructed environments. Take advantage of the transmitters’ 5.5 hours of battery life, the receiver’s 5 hours, and the charging case’s 15 hours of power. Reduce your worries about battery life. Attaching the DJI Mic to clothing or other items makes it discreet, concealable, and ideal for coordinated recording, allowing for flexible and practical use in any setting. The receiver has a built-in 0.95-inch OLED touchscreen that can be used to conveniently control transmitter settings and access information about brightness, volume, or battery life. Up to 14 hours of 48kHz 24-bit audio can be stored in 8GB of internal memory without compression. Using a data cable, it can quickly output audio files to a computer while recording separately.

Tips on improving the audio from your action camera

We hope that this article has provided you with enough information to make an informed decision on which action camera microphone attachment would be best suited to your needs and produce the highest quality audio for your video footage. With the right microphone attachment, you can turn any video footage into a professionally produced masterpiece.

Action cameras are awesome, and if you’re not picky about the newest version, they can be surprisingly cheap.

Action cams can give you awesome visuals, but if you want to make sure your audio recording is top-notch, check out our guide for the best external mics to use!

If you have any questions or want to recommend your favorite external microphone for action cameras, please do so in the comments section below.