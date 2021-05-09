10 Video Production Essentials All Videographers Need To Know

Are you a videographer or want to become one? If yes, you are in the right place. We will discuss all the types of equipment you need to start videography in this article. Sometimes people often get confused about the essentials used in video production. However, you can avoid it through proper research. To produce great videos, one needs to have some effective equipment.

Nowadays, many people are interested in making videos. Due to this, competition in this field is high. It is essential to learn about new techniques to leave your competitors behind. We will share some tips to become an excellent videographer. One of the most reliable websites where you can get information about creating videos is Filemail.com.

Now, let’s talk about some helpful video production essentials that will make your videos professional. We have prepared a complete list of them for you. By the end of this article, you will learn every type of equipment in detail to improve your videography skills.

Video production is not an easy job. One has to take care of certain things to become an expert in this task. If you are a beginner, you might be confused about which tools you should use. The following things should be on your list first-

1. A high-quality video camera

One of the essential things for shooting videos is a video camera. Nowadays, there are many options available for people to choose one. You can find different cameras on the web. It might help you if you research well before buying any camera. You should look at the features and also compare them accordingly.

With the rise in technology, the quality of cameras in smartphones has also increased. However, there is a massive difference between DSLR and phone cameras. You won’t be able to get high-quality videos with a phone. Many YouTubers and content creators use DSLR for better quality videos and films.

2. Tripod

Tripod is necessary for every videographer and photographer. You won’t be able to shoot appropriately if your camera is not stable enough. The same thing happens with photography. The outcome will not be as good as you expect it to be. So, the usage of a tripod is essential. There are a variety of tripods available in the market. You can choose it according to your budget.

You will find both basic and advanced tripods. The beginners can use basic ones while the professionals should use advanced ones. However, both of them work fine. With advanced tripos, you might get additional features. So, you should choose wisely.

3. External microphone

You might already know that audio is a crucial aspect of videography. The audio should be crisp and clear so that everyone can listen to it. External microphones help improve the quality of the audio. You have so many options regarding them. Various types of microphones can make your film production easier by providing high-quality audio.

Who wants to watch dimly lighted videos? People always prefer watching videos that have good lighting. You can use unique lighting tools to get rid of ugly shadows. There are plenty of options regarding these tools. Special lighting kits are also available for purchase. By adding a good light source, you will be able to make professional films.

Reflectors also help to give excellent lighting while shooting. You won’t regret investing in them. The best part is that they come in various colors. If you have just started your videography journey, you can purchase inexpensive lighting tools. But in the long run, you should look for professional ones.

5. Lenses

Camera lenses of different ranges are essential for videography. These lenses help take different shots. You can choose one lens according to your needs and preferences. There are various types of lenses like walkaround lenses, close-up shots lenses, long-range lenses. You should make sure to research them before buying.

6. Gimbal

It works as a stabilizer for the camera. You can use it on your smartphone as well. The main objective of the gimbal is to stabilize the shot so that it looks more clear. The quality of your film won’t get affected even if you are moving too much while shooting. Different gimbals have different features and prices. They are beneficial for filming moving videos. So, you should first look at your needs and make the decision accordingly.

7. Advanced computer or laptop

After producing a film, the next step is to edit it. It can only be possible with an advanced computer or laptop. You have to make sure that the processor is good enough to handle the load. Before buying a laptop or computer, look at the features first. If it is worth the cost, go for it. But first, check the features before considering any option.

Many professional videographers struggle while editing films on their low-performance devices. So, it is better to get an advanced one to meet the required needs.

8. Headphones to check the audio quality

You should have an excellent pair of headphones to check the video’s audio quality. It might be possible that the audio feels fine without headphones. Therefore, you should consider

listening to the audio in your headphones.

9. Extra batteries

Along with the camera, you should also have extra batteries to continue your videography. They are helpful when you are shooting outside for a few days. If you don’t carry them with you, your shooting might stop due to less battery in the camera.

10. Editing software

As we discussed earlier, editing the film is the second step in video production. You might want to change some things in the videos. You can only do it with better editing software. There are various types of software. Some of them are free with few features while others expect you to pay money. If you are a beginner, you can go for free software.

Final Thoughts

For excellent video production, one must know the essential tools used in videography. We hope this article helped you in exploring some helpful things for the same. You can always come here again if you want to read about the types of equipment in detail.