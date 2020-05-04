Best Cordless Hair Dryers in 2020 [Buying Guide and Reviews]

Just as the name suggests, cordless hair dryers are hair dryers that do not come with a cord, and so we do not have to plug it in to use them. This type of hair dryer could also be called battery powered hair dryer; because the main source of power comes from a rechargeable battery that is either built-in or removable.
Contents
- Who should use cordless hair dryer
- Why should you pick product like this?
- Best cordless hair dryers
- Conclusion
Who should use cordless hair dryer
These hair dryers are great for people who want mobility and flexibility when using a hairdryer. Therefore, it is excellent for travellers, who don’t want to stuff their baggage or may need to use different voltages without the unnecessary weight of adapters. They are great for campers, who may not always have access to a convenient power outlet as well. Or, if we want to go generally; for all the people with short hair, who don’t require that much power and would like to use a cordless rechargeable hair dryer wherever they want.
Why should you pick product like this?
There certainly are many benefits of rechargeable cordless hair dryers; but here are some of the most important ones that will make you understand why you should always choose a battery-operated hairdryer.
- Portability
You can be near the mirror, or you can be multi-tasking like reading our emails while you’re are drying our hair. As it is lightweight it will not cause arm pain as well. Moreover, there’s no need for you to be in a tiny humid bathroom right after you’ve had a shower to style our hair.
- Travelling/Camping
A power outlet is not a necessity anymore. You also do not need a special dual-voltage hair dryer, since you don’t have to be connected to the power outlet. A truly magnificent solution for your travelling adventures.
- Safety
Cordless rechargeable hair dryers use up around 400 watts, which is less comparatively and you don’t have to use it while its connected to power this results in lower exposure to EMF radiation.
- Easy to use and lightweight
Cordless hair dryers can weigh from 0.8 to 1.2 pounds. They are straightforward to use. Minimal features, thanks to which you can adjust the flow as well as the temperature. Many of them are fordable as well; so you won’t have problems putting them in your baggage.
Read next: Wall mounted hair dryers
How to pick the best battery operated hair dryer
When it comes to choosing the best battery operated hair dryer; there are a few key things that should be taken into consideration. Things like running time, charging time, power, as well as dryer attachments in case you want to style your hair using them. Let us help you choose the best cordless hairdryer with these useful tips.
- Running Time
You need to make sure the hairdryer is on long enough, so you’re able to finish drying and to style your hair. A single charge should generally last long enough for you to get your hair done as you wish. However, you should remember that using the dryer on full heat is not a good idea, as it will drain the battery much more. In general, we need at least half an hour (15 mins for drying and another 15 mins for styling) but bear in mind that this will vary depending on hair thickness and length.
- Charging Time
When it comes to charging; you have two choices. You can get a wireless hair dryer with a fast charging option, or you can use replaceable batteries as well. That way, you can simply replace the battery and charge it up, all that while the other battery is in use. The usual charging time for most of these hair dryers is approximately 3 hours.
- Power
The battery size will be determined according to the power as well as the weight of the hairdryer. If you styling your hair requires more heat, as well as faster drying, then a higher power is what you need. In case you have short or fine hair, and you don’t need much time to dry and style it according to your wishes, a lower power will be able to satisfy your need just fine. Typical power usage is around 400 watts.
- Dryer attachments
There are many kinds of attachments available. For example, a diffuser spreads out the air as well as the heat over a wider area, thus allowing you to obtain bounce, curls, and volume in your hair. On the other hand, a concentrator focuses the air as well as the heat in a single place, and it is therefore used to smooth down frizz and straighten your hair.
There is a “But…”
There is one thing that we have to say before you start reading “Best cordless hair dryers” part of our article.
For a start, maybe you are on this site for the first time, but we are online for many years now, and our first rule is that we are recommending only good products.
Problem:
- Cordless hair dryers and new products on the market and there is still just a few good devices.
- There is a lot of cordless hair dryers that are worthless. Maybe you will pay them 10$, but even that price is too much for products like that.
It took me a few days to find these 3 products that I can recommend to you.
So, if you have some good cordless hair that is not on my list, you can contact me, and maybe I will add it to my article.
Best cordless hair dryers
Cordless Hair Dryer – Uami
Best product – Our Choice
Uami Cordless Hair Dryer is the best pick on our top 5 list. It is pretty expensive, but we think that it is worth the money if you need a cordless hair dryer.
Uami is a new cordless hairdryer, it doesn’t have a lot of costumers reviews you can find online, but all we have discovered are positive.
Key features:
- The power of the battery is 450W (which is more than average battery power). It is coming in the package with a power adapter, and you will need about 4 hours to for fully charged. Also, it can be charged by the phone (this cordless hairdryer can charge you phone if you have some emergency).
- Have hat air option (which has only a few more cordless dryers in the market).
- Does not have the electromagnetic radiation generated by the heating coil.
Cons:
- provides hot air for only 10-20 minutes
Cordless Anion 450W Hair Dryer Hot And Cold Wind
Anion Cordless hairdryer is our second pick just because it is a little more expensive than our top pick, and we can’t see a reason for that.
This is a really good product too, with almost the same characteristics as Uami.
Anion Cordless hairdryer is our second pick just because it is a little more expensive than our top pick, and we can’t see a reason for that.
This is a really good product too, with almost the same characteristics as Uami.
The product is ideal for toddlers, outdoor, travel, swimming pools, pets and many other types.
Key features:
- 450W power
- 15 – 20 minutes of hot air (I didnt find any product on the market that has more power than this one)
- The USB energy-saving switch is configured to save energy, and the battery pack can be separated as a mobile power source for charging the mobile phone.
Cons:
- It is costly
MANLI Cordless Cool Air Hair Dryer with Folding Handle
Lifetime warranty
If you are looking for affordable products than Manli can be your pick.
Manali blows only cold air. Some people prefer it because high temperatures can damage the hair. Other people like it because it is a fast and harmless way to dry their baby’s bottom after being wiped.
Cold air only enabled this cordless blowdryer to have a small and lightweight battery. Combined with a foldable handle, that makes it easy to carry and use.
The 32 Watts motor can run for 35 minutes on a fully charged 2000 mAh battery, and it will take it about 3,5 hours to charge.
Another interesting fact is the warranty. It is rarely seen in domestic appliances in this price range, the manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty, which is pretty good.
Key features:
- Lightweight
- foldable
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- Cold air only!
Conclusion
In the end, all we can do is hope this article will help you choose the best cordless hair dryer according to your needs. Remember; a battery-operated hair dryer is a great choice when travelling, or simply being in a position where the cord would be a problem. Choose the most suitable cordless hairdryer and enjoy the freedom of drying your hair where and as you wish.
Do not buy the first cheap device you find online because there is a lot of worthless products.
READ NEXT: Cheap hair dryers
- PROFESSIONAL Cordless Hair Dryer - PELCAS hair dryer blow hot and cold wind. Built in temperature care system blow at constant temperature of 50℃ mild and gentle. The heat spreads stably and evenly to protect the hair and head from high heat. Especially Suitable for toddler kids, painting drying, pet dog etc.
- PORTABLE & COMPACT - The portable wireless blow dryer is powered by battery, and it is lightweight. The cordless design allows you to read emails or walk freely while drying hair and easy to carry. Perfect for household, hiking, traveling, outdoor camping, and watercolor butane drying etc.
- RECHARGEBLE - The handle is equipped with 5000mAH batteries. You can connect the cable to the bottom of the handle for charging; or charged on the charging base. It costs 3-4 hours to fully charge the device. Use it for approx 15 minutes or 4 hours in hot air or cold air mode respectively.
- ONE STEP SALON HAIR STYLER - The hair dryer delivers power up to 300W, far exceeding what any other ordinary wireless hair dryers that are capable of only meeting your basic hair blowing needs. With attachment like a removable concentrator nozzle, it create more precise hairstyle for you.
- PERFECT GIFT CHOICE - The blowdryer with international professional design. It's a wonderful gift suits for men, women, kids as birthday gift, Christmas gift and many other special occasions. We are fully confident in our products. If you have any issues, please do not hesitate to contact us.
- The Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer creates less frizz and more shine with Ionic Technology
- Tourmaline Ceramic Technology provides uniform heat for fast drying and helps reduce heat damage
- Cool shot button locks style in place
- 5-foot power cord
- Includes concentrator for focused airflow and straight styles
- ❗❗【PLEASE READ IMPORTANT TIPS BEFORE PURCHASE】This hair dryer no heat only COLD SWITCH, power is 32W, mainly for infants, men and oil painting, it also can be used on dry long hair, but it may spend you more time than other AC high power heated wired hair dryer !
- 💨【BABY PROFESSIONAL DESIGN】Differing from the domestic AC hair dryer, the DC hair dryer designed for children is powered by 2000mAh lithium polymer batteries. When the constant current go through the products, there is no electromagnetic diffusion, the wind is mild and harmless, and will not be harmful to children 's brain.For babies health，we advice to buy children's hair dryers.
- 💨【PORTABLE AND CONVENIENT】Folded design for this hair dryer, its handle can be folded, easy to carry and light weight, perfect for traveling, outdoor camping, hiking, swimming, drying oil painting, etc
- 💨【INTELLIGENT CHIP CONTROL】Overheated protection(Turn off the power automatically when it overheated), Full charge and low battery indication. Charging time: 3.5h, Continuous working time: 35 min, Recharging Power Input: AC100-240V 50/60Hz.
- 💨【LIFETIME WARRANTY】 NIUPOHK-US offers Unique LIFETIME WARRANTY for this Hair Dryer, we guarantee to 【REFUND or REPLACE the Hair Dryer you buy without bothering you to return the unit 】if you encounter any problems with this item, please contact us ! contact us ! contact us !
- TIPS BEFORE PURCHASE - This hair dryer only blow COLD WIND, mainly for infants, men and oil painting, long hair. It may spend you more time on drying than other AC high power hair dryer, but it is more portable.
- DC Battery Powered - The DC hair dryer is battery powered , better than the traditional AC hair dryer, there is no electromagnetic diffusion, the wind is mild and harmless, will not harm the human brain, more secure and assured.
- PORTABLE & CONVENIENT - When you are on traveling, outdoor camping, hiking, swimming, BBQ, dry paintings in painting testing, It's perfect to use the VLOXO protable dryer, Say goodbye to bulky vintage hair dryers.
- UNIQUE DESIGN - Foldable handle, easy to storage and carry, and the rechargeable design gives you more convenience.
- SIMPLE OPERATION - Just turn the pulley down to start the machine, continue to slide down to adjust the wind.
- Helps prevent extreme heat damage to protect natural shine; Air temperature is measured 20 times every second, keeping the temperature under control
- Ultra fast drying; For fast drying you need controlled, high velocity airflow
- Magnetic attachments Dyson smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser
- Lightweight and balanced; We've turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle
- Acoustically tuned; The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency