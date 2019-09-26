8 Best Vacuum Cleaner for Hardwood Floor: Who Else Wants These Top Units?

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you struggling to find the best vacuum cleaner for hardwood floors? Keeping your house clean is a significant task. In case you do not know, it is one of the most appealing kinds out there. Once a floor is free from dirt, it will have an excellent look. Traditional brooms and mops may not do the job. That means you should count on a proper vacuum.

Below we have put together some of the market favorites i. With this list, you can narrow down your options more efficiently than ever before.

1. NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional (by Shark)

Though it is a bit heavier than the Shark NV352, its characteristics are a sure compensation for the weight.

Thanks to the breakaway design, the model is convertible into a handheld canister cleaner. Using the brush roll is optional; you can turn it off. The machine also features a capable Hard Floor Hero dusting attachment with machine-washable microfiber pads. This tool is fantastic for deep cleaning your laminate and hardwood floors. In other words, it is capable of eliminating debris which would otherwise remain stuck to the floor.

This unit also comes with a HEPA (High-efficiency particulate air) filter, a crevice tool, and a pet power brush. The electric cord is 30 feet long for convenient steering to where you need. The capacity of the debris bin is adequately large.

2. NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright (by Shark)

This is a great choice, not only for hardwood floors, but overall home cleaning.

You can shut off the brush roller quickly to prevent any scratches on your laminated floors. That’s not all: one button press enables a smooth separation of the canister from this machine’s body. Doing so allows you to clean furniture and stairs quickly with the vacuum and its attachments. A broad brush is included for ridding your upholstery of pet hair. Two crevice tools are also included, one for narrow spaces and the other one for wider spaces.

This vacuum’s upright configuration means that it comes with swivel steering that enables sharp turns. What is more, the low-profile front lets it touch areas under sofas and cabinets with ease.

3. Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum (by iRobot)

Do you not want to spend up to thirty minutes tidying up the living space yourself? Well then, why don’t you have this robotic cleaning machine do the work for you? This battery powered unit is long-lasting, giving you 60 minutes of hands free cleaning . Plus, it is capable of docking itself, recharging, and continuing with the work once charged.

Best part is, when you connect this model to your Wifi, you can control it via the iRobot HOME app or though voice control by using the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Lastly, this product includes a three-stage system which operates far better than earlier gen robotic cleaners. This means this model is able to differentiate between different types of flooring and won’t take a tumble down the stairs.

4. V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum 214730-01 (by Dyson)

Is your schedule so tight that you cannot spare enough time for cleaning chores? And do you need the best lightweight vacuum cleaners for hardwood floors? Maybe you prefer a cordless model? If that’s the case, this machine will be ideally suited to you.

The V8 has robust suction. Its direct-drive motor cleaner head is good at cleaning deep into the carpets and removing stubborn dirt. Further, it works reasonably well to suck up your pet hair.

You may also like how straightforward it is to convert the stick to a hand vacuum. The handheld configuration lets you tackle on the spot cleaning in no time. This Dyson model is lightweight, and you can use it to clean almost anywhere around your home. It will need four hours or so to charge the machine and its operating time will be up to 40 minutes.

5. BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum (by Hoover)

Moving this machine on hardwood floors is effortless, as this is probably the best cordless vacuum cleaner for hardwood floors. The unit functions on rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries that are very powerful. Above all, even when the power unit’s level goes down, the suction power does not show any sign of weakening. The fuel gauge works to display the battery level.

Moreover, this Hoover makes use of cyclonic filtration and WindTunnel technology. That is why it will keep cleaning well without losing suction. It also removes embedded dirt and reduces the spread of dirt on your carpet at the same time.

Another excellent feature is the reclineable handle, which enables the model to fit flat on the ground as well as reaching under furniture with ease. There are edge cleaning bristles for getting rid of dust, dirt, and pet hair on any difficult-to-reach edges. Additionally, the HEPA filter ensures that you are breathing fresh and dust-free air.

6. Mighty Mite Corded Canister Vacuum (by Eureka)

This is the best vacuum cleaner for hardwood floors and carpets, and it is fantastic for those who want fast and effective cleaning. As a bonus, it’s also affordable.

The Eureka performs on a 10-Ampere motor which consistently provides good suction power. Carrying it around is easy, thanks to its light weight design. Plus, the useful brush roll allows the machine to clean deep into your floors and carpets.

Its extension wand delivers a long reach to handle the areas above your floor. A blower port is also inclusive for removing debris from the garage or outdoor areas. You are likely to push/ pull it on the transport wheels comfortably. Emptying the dust bag is simple, and there will not be any mess left around you. The product will automatically turn off once not in use for overheating prevention.

7. Multi-Cyclonic Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum 1547 (by Bissell)

This canister vacuum cleaner is incredibly lightweight, especially for a machine of its type. You can transport it pretty quickly. The brush roll switch allows for effortless transitions from carpets to hard floors.

The unique turbine hard floor equipment gives enough gentleness on your hardwood flooring Meaning that there will be no scuffs or scratches left behind. Its swiveling handle and low-profile floor head enables easy access to those pesky areas beneath beds and other furniture.

The canister body style of this model delivers feather-light operation. Also, its rubber wheels roll along slowly during a vacuuming session. Since the dustbin is reasonably large, it can contain the debris gathered throughout an average cleaning cycle or more.

8. Elite Pet-Friendly Bagged Upright 31150 (by Kenmore)

This upright model should be your selection if your home has those who suffer from asthma or allergies. It excels at eliminating dander, pet fur as well as other allergens from different surfaces, including carpets, furniture, and hardwood.

The model is capable of removing and retaining debris and dust owing to the HEPA filtration and sealed nozzle system. There is a bag in the filter.

Besides, this 31150 features three attachments: the Pet Handi-Mate for hair collection a telescoping wand, and an LED headlight for cleaning those dark corners.. Its brush roll switches off once you’re on bare flooring, eliminating scratch and scuff marks.

Wrapping It Up

So, you now have a better idea of the most fantastic vacuum cleaners for hardwood. Bear in mind that your best fit should satisfy your cleaning needs and wants.

Do not forget to consider the vacuum type, its efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. Also, think about whether you can afford the unit.