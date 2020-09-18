Get Your Own Black Flame Candle And Other Hocus Pocus Décor

Who doesn’t love the 1993 Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus? Celebrate Halloween by decorating in honor of your favorite witch sisters!

A witch has many mysterious items in her arsenal that uses to charm and hypnotize her prey. And one of the most popular ones is the black flame candle.

Black Flame Candle Hocus Pocus

This candle is said to be made from black magic. The content of the mysterious candle is black flame that burns in darkness.

If you’re a fan of The Evil, then you will know of this candle. This item was firstly discovered in the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage. Some of you might know the story while others might be completely oblivious.

But there is one thing that you should know, this candle brought back the Sanderson Sisters from beyond the grave. And if you’re a fan of witches, magic, or simply want to spice things up for Halloween, a Black Flame Candle Hocus Pocus is an absolute must-have.

This item can also be found under a different name, the Hocus Pocus Candle. Withes regularly chant spells in front of this object, and the first-ever sighting of this candle was in the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus.

The item is everything you need to impress even the most dedicated fans of the film. While not every Hocus Pocus black candle looks the same, they’re meant to be different to symbolize different witch houses.

Naturally, this isn’t a real candle as it comes with two batteries. But if there is anything worth remembering is that you will never end up wasting it. Check out etsy.com if you want one just like that.

The Black Flame Candle is only but one Hocus Pocus décor that you need for this Halloween. But what are the other items? Well, stick around as we’ll tell you all about that.

Other Hocus Pocus Décor

Hocus Pocus Book of Spells

Name us a witch kit that doesn’t come with a book? In fact, a witch is nothing without her spellbook. But if there is one spellbook you need, it’s the one from the classic film. The distinct look of the book can be further characterized by the distinct green eye that constantly stares you down.

And this book is the perfect memorabilia that will grace your bookshelf. What’s best is that the size of the thing is smaller than a book, which makes it perfect for decorating.

Hocus Pocus Pillows

Pillows are not only great décor but they’re also excellent for getting a good night’s rest. But the Hocus Pocus Pillow of the Sanderson Sisters will be an awesome addition to your already huge witch kit.

Pillows don’t come with special, magical powers nor can they be used in spellcraft. What pillows do is help promote the love and help you remember this classic film in the way it deserves.

That’s why Hocus Pocus pillows are some of the most marketable items found online. While we won’t disagree that the Black Flame Candle and Spell Book are more popular than the pillow, this item is best for casual lovers of the film.

What’s more, is that you can also find some really good-looking ones that can convince your friends to watch the film and become fans.

Twist the Bones and Bend the Back Art Print

If you’re a fan of the film then you must know this scene. In the film, Winifred Sanderson turns Thackery into a black cat using this spell. The spell is highly memorable and used throughout the movie. But what’s even more impressive is that the spell has become a signature for the film.

Every fan of the film knows what this spell does and exactly when and on whom it has been used. And what’s the best way to preserve a spell? By turning it into wall art of course.

Wall art is one of the best ways to improve your home décor. It’s cheap, looks amazing, and offers so much more. There isn’t a better way to make your walls fun and interesting than with wall art.

And by getting a wall art of this very spell, you are making your walls that more interesting to watch and observe.

What’s more, fun is that you can place this Halloween decoration anywhere you choose, since most typical wall arts come in 11×14 inches.

Hocus Pocus Bundle

What better way to show your love for the film than to acquire a bundle that includes some amazing items? But how about a bundle that includes a total of 6 items?

The bundle contains Halloween décor items that can be hanged on the door or on a nail on your porch. The items are mostly signs made from distinctive sayings in the film. Some of them read “Amuck Amuck Amuck”, “I Smell Children”, “Another Glorious Morning”, and of course, “Hocus Pocus” that includes the three sister’s distinct and different hairstyles.

Hocus Pocus Come Little Children Wood Sign

Fans of the show will know where this quote is going. The moment of the film where Sarah sings “Come Little Children” has always been one of the most memorable of the film.

It is so memorable that a fan put it on YouTube and the video has more than 5 million views! And this is probably the most memorable scene in the film as Allison finally cracks how to beat the three sisters. Max and Allison know that the only way to beat the sisters is to stop them from stealing the lives of children before the sun comes up. They know that the sisters won’t make it if the sun comes up and the children are still alive.

Many also fell in love with this scene as Sarah’s singing captivated them. And what better way to remember the scene than to turn it into a wood sign that you can hang wherever you wish?

The sign, in its entirety, says “Come little children, I’ll take thee away, into a land of enchantment”.

Finishing Thoughts

Many fans of the film believe that the film was way before its time. So what better way to celebrate the success than to get one of these items?