Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Finally Bury the Hatchet and Made Peace With the Past!

It has been nearly fifteen years since Hollywood sweethearts Brad and Jennifer split up, after being five years in marriage. The young couple got married in 2000, and the divorce that was initiated from Brad’s side took Jennifer by surprise, and she had a long way of recovering after that. Jen tried to move on and got married to Justin Theroux; however, the couple faced the divorce in 2018.

Unlike Jen, Brad started an affair with Angelina Jolie, that turned into a close relationship and resulted in them having twins and get married in 2014. Their twelve years relationship ended in 2016, after a series of controversies, fights, and of and on the relationship.

However, Brad Pitt today talks about it openly and admits that he is responsible for what happened in the past between Jen and him. Brad adds:

”I tried to make amends. I didn’t realize the amount of pain and suffering I caused Jen at the time.”

This famous Hollywood star also admits he was on rehabilitation from alcohol, which helped him to bury the past and try to solve the relations with his loved ones in the present.

Brad and Jen get along well today, mainly because both realized what was wrong before, and they agree on leaving the past behind and move on. The same thing couldn’t apply for Brad and Angelina, as the ex-couple still faces difficulties due to their split and custody over their biological twins Knox and Vivienne (11) and adopted children Maddox (18), Pax (15), Zahara (14) and Shiloh (13).

For carrying fans who never get over Brad and Jen, this is wonderful news, and many are speculating that the famous couple will become friends again. At the same time, the Brangelina supporters are hoping for the reunion of these two celebrities.