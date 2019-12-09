Brad Pitt’s Mother Has Had Enough With Angelina Jolie’s Remarks About Her Son

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started their divorce procedure three years ago. Since then, nothing good has come out of their custody battle and divorce agreement.

However, in these past few months, there haven’t been any new reports regarding their relationship. But a sole comment, a single sentence or just one wrong word is enough to prompt the media and the Hollywood actors to start with fighting and bitterness all over again.

Now, Angelina Jolie has had an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and she stated, “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world.”

Meaning, her life would be different if Pitt wasn’t here. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star hasn’t said a word about her comments, but his mother has had it enough.

Jane Pitt and Angelina Jolie were ever on good terms, and that had only gone for worse when the divorce started three years ago. Jolie’s comments about her son and the whole situation revolving their former marriage and their children were more than upsetting Jane Pitt. An insider close to Jane has revealed to RadarOnline the following, “She’s done with all this cruelty and unpleasantness that’s been shown towards her son and looking to confront Angie head-on.”

The source further added, “Jane’s no pushover, and she’s furious at the little amount of time she and [Brad’s dad] Bill have gotten to spend with their grandchildren, too. Moreover, though, she wants to give Angie both barrels for the way she still treats her son like dirt. She’s looking forward to it and won’t hold back.”