Right Way Of Buying CBD Oil Online

If you’re thinking of buying CBD oil online for the very first time, then we must discuss the right way of doing so. Canada is no stranger to CBD dispensaries and online stores that provide users with access to quality hemp products.

Even if the industry is quite young, that doesn’t stop Canadians from buying all kinds of products. But with all that said, there is indeed a “right way” of shopping online for CBD oil. Let’s find out what exactly that is.

Learn the Basics Before Purchasing

The Canadian CBD industry is so huge that we have plenty of online stores to buy from. But simply visiting one of these websites isn’t enough. What you should do first is learn the basics about CBD.

For starters, did you know that CBD can come from hemp and marijuana? Although many Canadians know this, you should actively look for hemp-based CBD oil products.

CBD is legal in Canada as long as it doesn’t contain more than 0.3% of THC. Considering that THC is a major component of the marijuana plant, it would work in your favor to look for hemp-based CBD products. More so, that amount is nowhere near capable of making you high.

Choose the Type of CBD

Luckily for Canadians, it’s quite easy to find the best CBD oil online at sites such as cbdoilguide.ca and others. All CBD products on the market are made from three types of cannabidiol. These are Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and CBD Isolate.

If you want to make the right purchasing decision, then you will need to also familiarize yourself with all three. So let’s do that.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full Spectrum CBD contains every component of the hemp plant. This includes various cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds that are native to the plant. The biggest components in Full Spectrum CBD are CBD and THC. This shouldn’t scare you as Full Spectrum products cannot contain more than 0.3% THC.

With all that said, it is because of THC as to why many Canadians prefer Full Spectrum products. The inclusion of THC works in favor of the product as it creates the “Entourage Effect”.

In Layman’s terms, the entourage effect makes the products better due to the unique connection between all components. If you’re looking for a similar CBD type that doesn’t contain THC, then your best option is Broad Spectrum CBD.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Like we mentioned, Broad Spectrum doesn’t contain THC. What it does contain is every other component of Full Spectrum CBD. This makes both CBD types quite similar, but also quite different.

With Broad Spectrum, you don’t get the entourage effect. THC can be quite divisive among Canadian customers, and that’s exactly why many prefer this type of CBD.

CBD Isolate

The last CBD type is CBD Isolate. What makes this type so unique is the fact that Canadians are getting nearly 99.9% pure CBD when online shopping for Isolate.

This is why many call CBD Isolate pure CBD. Unlike both Full and Broad Spectrum, CBD Isolate goes through plenty of purification processes to extract every major component, leaving us with CBD in crystalline or powdery form.

The reason why many prefer this type is down to the fact that you’re taking pure CBD. Due to the nature of the product, Canadians love mixing the powder or crystals with beverages and foods. Unlike both other types, CBD Isolate is odorless and tasteless.

Read the Label

When it comes to shopping for CBD oil online, choosing the type of CBD is one thing. But a completely separate thing is to make sure you’re buying quality.

One way to do just that is by reading the label of each product. Many online stores go out of their way to allow you to read the label on each product by showing you images that can be enhanced or zoomed-in in some way.

The product label offers tons of important information that can be used to make sure you’re buying quality. Some of the information on the label includes ingredients used and quantity, where the CBD is from, is it organic or not, and more.

But with all that, this isn’t enough to make sure that you’re making the correct purchase. Luckily for you, there are also other ways to do that.

Look at Lab Results

Much like looking at the product labels, Canadians can also look at lab results for each individual product to make sure they’re buying quality.

Make no mistake about it, the lab results tell us even more useful information than the product labels. That’s because Canadian CBD product makers must provide detailed results regarding their products from 3rd party testing laboratories.

If an online seller doesn’t have the results, then you will need to find the maker and ask them. With all that said, most online CBD sellers do have this information.

But what’s the deal with lab results? Why are they important? The thing with doing 3rd party lab testings on CBD products is that it ensures quality.

These results will tell you if the CBD oil is organic or not. Also, it verifies the information printed on the product label. So the lab results make sure that the product label is indeed correct.

Decide What You Want to Use the CBD Oil For

If you’re looking for the right way of buying CBD oil, then you need to make sure you’re buying it for the right purpose. Canadians are well aware that there are all kinds of CBD products. From oils to edibles to vaporizers and even creams, there are so many products to browse when online.

But it’s safe to say that some products are ideal for dealing with specific problems. While most CBD products can be used for the same thing such as pain relief, depression, anxiety, etc, certain products are better equipped for specific problems.

In the case of CBD oil, it’s a jack of all trades. Many Canadians prefer CBD oil as it is very easy to use, convenient, and provides an effective consumption method. But if you’re planning on using CBD oil to get better skin, then it might be better to consider other products such as topicals.

Finishing Thoughts

CBD is so popular in Canada that you can go online, order it, and have them deliver it to your doorstep. Having easy access to cannabidiol is one thing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy the first product you see.

Familiarizing yourself with CBD will help you prevent a purchasing mistake. We hope that our article helps explain the right way of purchasing CBD oil online.