Charlize Theron’s Pregnant, but Who is the Father?

The American actress Charlize Theron is apparently expecting a baby, but it is unknown if the baby’s father is Brad Pitt, Zac Efron, or Adam Driver. At least, that is what some tabloids are saying these days.

According to NW and their headline “Charlize’s Baby Daddy Riddle” the actress has been seen with a baby bump, and she is more than startled that she is pregnant. NW apparently had an alleged insider telling them how the actress looked like she obtained some weight but she is most likely pregnant. However, since she wasn’t in a relationship for quite some time, the baby must have been not planned, and the future father, whoever that is, will be more than shocked as well.

The reason why the suspicious source claims that Theron’s baby daddy is a little unknown is that Theron wasn’t in a relationship for a long time now. She was just hooking up and having fun. The questionable tipster mentioned Pitt amongst her fun flings, as the two collaborated for Breitling watches ads in 2018. Another one named was Driver, who was also in the watches ad campaign, and the third name is Efron. Efron and Theron appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show, and that was more than enough to put Efron’s name amongst her baby daddies.

The story is fabricated. We all know how much the tabloids and magazines were trying to place Pitt and Theron in a relationship, and the actress herself joked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, stating, “I had an entire relationship I didn’t even know about.” Even Pitt said how he hasn’t been dating all those women that tabloids have been linking him to in the past three years.

When it comes to Driver, the actor has been married to Joanne Tucker for over six years now, and regarding Efron, his name was mentioned based n a sole appearance in The Graham Norton Show. NW’s story is fabricated, and Theron is not expecting a baby.