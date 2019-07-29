Common Dirty Dreams You’re Having (And What They Mean!)

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What are your dreams trying to say?

Dreaming is so complex that science still doesn’t know a lot about its mechanics or purpose. They believe that dreaming helps us process events, from our deepest fears to latent desires. We can turn to psychoanalysts to help us decipher dreams, but it is possible to learn how to analyze them ourselves — at least to the extent that we understand them at this point in time.

Carl Jung, the founder of analytical psychology, said that “Your vision will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.”

Since sexual urges are primal and base as well as emotional and mental, it’s no wonder that they often come up in our dreams. Let’s break down different dirty dream themes (Jung-style) and see what they are trying to tell us.

Incest

Yes, Incest is gross, but unless you are a lucid dreamer, you can’t control everything that happens while you are dreaming. Having sexy dreams about a family member isn’t uncommon and doesn’t make you a pervert.

“It’s about wanting to connect more deeply with this person. Maybe you have been neglecting or mistreating each other lately. Perhaps you have gone through a really rough time recently. Time to reassess what’s really happening in your relationship,” says Gina Florio for Hello Giggles.

Stranger

This is one of the most common of all naughty dreams. That mystery person isn’t your soulmate who has crossed celestial planes and has warped time to be with you while you dream.

“The mystery lover in your dreams is the embodiment, the personification of the qualities we tend to associate with that gender,” explains Candice Jalili for Elite Daily.

For example, if you are a straight woman, your dream lover will have what you consider to be traditionally “masculine” traits (often assertiveness, strength, confidence). “Time to recognize the male assertive energy or the female sensitive energy within you. Merge these opposite qualities into your personality just as you merged your bodies in the dream…,” Jalili states.

Exes

If you have a dream where you are fooling around with your ex-lover, it doesn’t necessarily mean you secretly want them back. However, your dream may be telling you that you might still have feelings for them, but it might not be love. They are often are unresolved emotions (jealousy, anger, loneliness, etc) and/or lack of closure of the relationship.

Original by Chewy Boese