People Share Their Secret Fetish and How They Found Out They Had It

A sexy surprise!

People who choose to frequently watch adult entertainment online already know about the hundreds and hundreds of sub-genres of films available. Maybe someone stumbles into “pregnant midget” out of curiosity or their friend sends them a GIF of “DVDA” and it’s lightning in their loins.

Experimenting sexually is awesome, but only if it’s consensual. Trying out new things once in awhile may just reveal a new soft spot that makes your bedroom life ten times more exciting. Or you accidentally stumble upon something in the outside world that triggered that tingle feeling in your pants. That’s what happened with these Redditors with their kinks and fetishes.

Horsing Around

Getting choked.

Talking with a friend after school and she pretended to choke me to shut me up (idk the reason anymore) but afterwards I was like….oh. (spacialHistorian)

Beautiful Garbage

Making clothes out of garbage bags and pretending I am a worthless piece of trash waiting to be thrown in the garbage truck to be compacted and disposed of. I discovered this while role-playing a scenario like this when I was six or seven years old with my cousins . I guess it is a super submissive to think nothing more of yourself than garbage. (polyethylenegal)

All of the things!

Exhibitionism: I enjoyed being naked in the showers with the other girls after volleyball practices in high school. I also got pantsed in front of my entire class once (underwear and all). I was also really shy and the embarrassment/thrill of being exposed in front of everybody was super strong.

Pee: I’ve always had a weak bladder and I wet myself more than a few times growing up. Once in the locker room shower where some other girls noticed me peeing. A couple times around friends and family. Later on even a few times on purpose because somewhere along the way I realized I liked it.

Group stuff: Realized I was bi and wanted to experiment with girls while having a boyfriend. He was down for it. After that, I liked having multiple people involved and that included having multiple guys or multiple girls.

There are a few other things that developed. The more serious ones came from growing bored/desensitized to the other stuff and wanting more. (ashbashass)

Cherry Popping

At my regular bar there is a giant bartender who is 6’5 or taller who could destroy anyone and that happens to be really into BDSM. i am not at all. however one recent night i asked to ring out. while he was processing my card i helped myself to some cherries in the cocktail fruit container. for some reason he was wearing black latex gloves at that moment. he came over and slammed the fruit container lid down and said “DONT EAT THE FUCKING FRUIT” – grabbed my cheeks in one hand which forced me to spit out the cherry and then lightly but firmly slapped my face, then immediately grabbed my chin and kissed me on the lips.

I am now more interested in BDSM. (beestingers)

this sounds way hotter than 50 shades of s**t (Somali_Imhotep)

Chow Time

Cartoons and movies everynow and then had scenes where a character was eaten by some monster or such, and it always made me feel ‘funny’ as a kid.

It was the biggest mind-blown moment finding out my feeling had a name. It also allowed me to search it out and discover this part of me, which was great! (IHaveAVoreFetish)

What is it about that that turns you on? Is it the idea of being eaten, or the idea of eating another person? (MajorNoodles)

Both! Although I prefer to be the “prey” in the scenarios. (IHaveAVoreFetish)

Fashion Show

Crossdressing. I had a girlfriend when i was a teenager that wanted me to dress up as a girl, she did my makeup, put me in her clothes, and put a wig on me, then wanted to f**k. Well, before we got to do the dirty, her dad and brother came home and she told me to jump out the window, and never let me back in. I had to walk home crossdressed and wait until my family fell asleep and sneak inside. On the plus side, I got a crossdressing fetish out of it :/ (ODI-ET-AMObipolarity)

Urine Trouble

I was hanging out with a girl I knew and her friend. We were drinking and having a good old time when for whatever reason or another we started laughing. This girl got up, ran into the kitchen and full on released her bladder into her pants. I couldn’t stop staring.

You have no idea how hard it is to find real pee desperation videos and not some actress/pornstar just pissing their pants on purpose. There’s something about explosive bladder release that is f**king hot. Not that bulls**t pushing two tiddly winks of p*ss out and calling it desperation. (NotABigLiar)

Bloody hell!

Blood play. Only if I am the one that is bleeding.

Was dating a girl who was very aggressive and animalistic in the bed. I am not submissive.

It always become more of a wrestling f**king. I always ended up getting scratched until I’m bleeding.

One day she say she want to taste my blood. So I let her make small cut with razor blade and play with my blood.

After that I totally got hooked! (JoyfulDeath)

First thing first, get tested.

Second thing, find someone you trust. Like, a lot. This is not something to do on a first date.

Third thing, if the person doing the cutting is inexperienced, there may be kink classes near you that can help them learn.

Fourth, go slow. It’ll get to where you want to be in time and nobody has a bad time getting there.

I love being cut and I’m lucky enough to have a very experienced dom who cares for me a lot. I’m lucky, but it took a long time before I found the right relationship. (tenehemia)

Not ‘uge

Small p*nis Humiliation.

Mine is not even THAT small, about 5″ and 4.25″ circumference when hard, but it is tiny as one inch when soft at times.

I had a few women comment on it over the years. One I dated told me that her past boyfriend had a much bigger p*nis. One said she knew I had a small p*nis even before she saw it, but she liked them that way. Another, gave me a hand job and exclaimed as I grew, “oh thank god, it gets bigger”. No one ever said, “that is too small”, or “you are unsatisfying in bed” but the more porn I saw, the more I realized I am really small comparably.

I became amazed at how huge other men could be. I remember seeing a picture of a guy who put a watch on his p*nis, and being blown away that one that thick could exist, and just jerking off to the idea that I was that inadequate. It became a submissive idea. Big d**ks have power, little p*nises don’t.

I just started to realize I enjoyed the idea that my p*nis was smaller than many. When I dated women I would ask about other men they had slept with and their sizes. Some would be very engaging, some would think it was weird. But it was fun to know. I would ask them to call me little d**k, or say they wished it was bigger and it would push me over the edge, like a woman might be turned on by being called a sl*t or a wh*re.

I think I am good in bed for many women, I have great stamina and a solid oral game, and and even better dirty talk (and stimulating the brain is where it is at for many women) have had women cum on my d**k plenty. I am not embarrassed nor am I really jealous of bigger d**ks. Mine works and I have fun with its limitations.

I realize it is not that small on average, I said that. But it is small in comparison to the extreme. I realize it is skewed and unrealistic, but that is the whole point. I am turned on by in part the extreme nature of the comparison. For what it is worth I also get turned on be my girlfriend telling me about her ex that was only 7″ too, but really turned on remembering her talking about the guy who’s d**k was as big as her forearm.

The outlook is not about everything in life any more than someone who enjoys getting spanked while getting f**ked wants to get punched in the face while walking down the street. (fakenamereddit)

Original by Chewy Boese