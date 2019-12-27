Courteney Cox and Laura Dern’s 14th Christmas Celebration

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern are excellent friends, and they have been celebrating Christmas for 14 straight years now. Laura Dern posted a picture on her Instagram account, captioning it with, “Christmas Eve morning ritual year 14!!!! Love to all!” in the picture, Dern was seen with Cox, and both Cox and Dern’s kids are in the photo.

The Friends actress also posted a picture of them alongside their children. Courteney Cox has a daughter Coco, who is 15 years old, and Laura Dern has a son named Ellery, who is currently 18 years old, and a daughter named Jaya. Jaya celebrated her 15th birthday earlier this year.

Cox captioned the photo on her Instagram account with, “I love this family and our Christmas Eve tradition. Some things never change…much. 🎄♥️🎄 #family.”

Dern’s boy is the one taking a selfie, and in addition to this photo, Cox shared another one, from their earlier years, when Coco, Ellery, and Jaya were just little kids.

Laura Dern celebrated Christmas with another Friends actress. Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of her, Rita Wilson, Laura Dern, Chris McMillan, and another friend. The Morning Show actress and produced captioned the image with, “Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!” McMillan is Aniston’s friend and hairstylist, and he commented on her photo, “@jenniferaniston ❤️ was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!” the comedian David Spade also chimed in with, “I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot.”

Everyone is smiling, and they seem like they were having fun. We love seeing celebrities’ festive images, and Dern and Cox’s Christmas tradition is pretty adorable. We enjoy seeing the positive and fun side of Hollywood, especially around the holidays.