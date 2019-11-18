Dating to Marriage: When to Tie the Knot and Move in Together

If you’ve been dating your partner for a while now, you are probably wondering after how many months, or years of dating should you tie the knot and move in together with your partner. Unfortunately, there is no apparent time considered ideal for marriage and, or cohabitation. People can date for two months, marry, and the marriage lasts for a lifetime, while others can date for years, eventually marry but split after just months.

How Do You Know It Is Time to Tie the Knot and Move in Together?

There are various ways in which people use to determine if the time is right to get married. Check out some of the following indicators to help determine if you should get on one knee or accept a proposal:

You Know Why You Want to Marry

People marry for several reasons, some right, some wrong. However, if you are sure you want to marry and have a good enough reason for it, you might be ready. Knowing why you want to marry includes understanding the benefits as well as the disadvantages and are prepared to face both.

You should also be ready to adjust to a new life with your partner, not only as your lover but as a life partner. Then you can begin having conversations about your future, which may be the wedding, reception, honeymoon, where to lay down roots, and have your children grow up and go to school. A lot of moving parts here, once you’ve decided your partner is your person, run with it and don’t look back.

Planning for Marriage

People tend to confuse marriages and weddings. A wedding only lasts a few hours, but marriages are for life. This is the day to day life with your partner for a lifetime. Are you ready to step up that ladder? Are you prepared to live the whole of your life besides your partner?

If you are planning for the life ahead with your partner and not the wedding day, you are actually on the right track. When planning for marriage, there is a lot of money that will be needed to disperse out of your bank accounts. Everything from the venue, to photographers, to guest travels, hotels, food, disc jockey’s, we could go on for hours.

Maturity

There is no perfect age to marry. However, when you are a bit older, you are in a position to make more informed decisions. You have experience and learned about the different types of people. Maturity can also relate to how you handle situations.

Before committing to marriage, you already know the type of person you want for a life partner. Therefore, if you consider yourself, your partner, and your relationship ‘mature’, you’re probably on the right path and also ready for marriage.

You Know Your Partner

This is one of the essential aspects you should consider when evaluating yourself for marriage. How well do you know your partner? The past, behaviors, attitudes, dreams, aspirations, likes and dislikes, friends, family, and character.

Can you trust your partner? Are you safe with your partner? Do you always fight or argue? Do you communicate your thoughts and feelings? These are all excellent questions to ask yourself to determine if you know ‘who’ your partner is and will become after tying the knot.

You Cannot Replace Your Partner

Ask yourself whether you would stick with your partner in the case where you get a suitor who is more financially stable, good looking, or educated. If yes, there are high chances that you are ready for marriage.

Make sure that you are comfortable staying with your partner no matter what happens. Despite the number of times you argue and fight, you are not in a position to let go. You choose to hang on, no matter how hard it gets, and you are not ready to give up. Having a healthy lifestyle will also help promote a healthy relationship; communication is one of the primary keys to keeping a struggling relationship together.

You Plan for the Future Together

You must have, on numerous occasions, talked about living together in the future. Maybe planned for the number of children, picked a location for where you will live, looked at some houses for sale, talked about owning a family business, plan on buying a home, etc.

This is a good indication of readiness for marriage.

Moving in Together

Almost all married couples live together. However, before deciding to move in along, you should consider the interests of your partner. You could look at some houses for sale at offerpad.com together to determine their interests.

Ready homes for sale contain the house structure and a friendly compound surrounding the house and most likely fenced.

Conclusion

The above are some of the signs that indicate one is ready for marriage. There is no right age and time for marriage, but you can consider the signs before committing to a lifetime.