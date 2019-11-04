Dental Implants in Turkey

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Teeth tend to decay due to the fact that their feeding habits have negative effects on every layer of the tooth, not enough attention to dental health, lack of appointments or disruptions. Gum diseases or other oral diseases may occur with tooth decay, which in turn can seriously impair health in the medium to long term.

In case of loss of teeth, post-decay or inability to recover despite all kinds of treatment, prostheses that mimic the natural tooth are applied. Dental implants Turkey, dentures can be called top-level conditions in Turkey. Since the actual tooth structure can be imitated almost completely with implant treatment, it is possible to achieve a natural appearance and perform all the functions of a natural tooth.

What is Dental Implant?

The tooth root is responsible for fixing the white and hard part of the tooth structure to the jaw. Although caries is seen on the hard part of the tooth in the short-medium term, they proceed to the root of the tooth unless it is intervened.

The most challenging cases of caries treatment are cases where the root of the tooth begins to decay, which is inevitable for root canal treatment. In case the tooth cannot be recovered despite all the interventions, the tooth is extracted to prevent a larger decay and then the prosthesis applications are started.

Cheap and inefficient methods can be called bridge and denture treatments. Even if they are calibrated according to the person, they cause a serious decrease in the comfort of life. Although it is a more expensive solution, the most suitable solution implants.

A dental implants Turkey is a prosthesis applied for a long advanced treatment in Turkey. It can be explained as the placement of the tooth root on the jawbone, which will hold the white and hard part of the tooth. An artificial root made of a screw-like, special alloy is placed after a short application. Then, according to the patient’s wish, the visible part of the tooth is mounted to this root.

What are the Advantages of Dental Implants?

Dental implants are not covered by most insurance policies. Being a highly superior technology and being difficult to specialize in, its prices are also relatively expensive. However, the advantages are so great that many people prefer to have implants instead of bridges or dentures.

The advantages of dental implant treatment include:

It is the single most effective method for eliminating single tooth losses. Falling off a tooth during trauma, caries or chewing is quite common. This problem can be easily eliminated with implants since denture is rarely preferred at a young age. The greatest advantage in terms of oral health is that the teeth are not damaged during application. The implant does not create an artificial feeling. Because it is very close to the natural tooth structure and is very robust, it can perform all the work of a natural tooth with the same flexibility. No artificial or weak sensation occurs during chewing. It does not cause speech disorder because it is in a physical structure very close to the original tooth. It is produced from titanium material and does not cause bacteria formation. In addition, the titanium material has a very long-lasting strength. After five, ten or twenty years, the root does not have to be removed and replaced. The biggest problem of those who have prostheses is that they take themselves one step back in social life. Closing the mouth by hand while laughing or with the mouth open is unconscious behavior. Since it is impossible to distinguish between the artificial tooth and natural tooth in implanters, such social problems do not arise.

In this way quite often and dental implants are preferred in Turkey because of the dozens of advantages of it. Especially when covered by an insurance policy, people do not prefer any other type of treatment to implants.

Dental Implant Turkey Application

Everyone has different expectations from their mouth and tooth structure and treatment. Because of these differences, there is no standard treatment for everyone. The person who wishes to have a dental implant tells requests to the dentist. A personalized treatment plan is then determined.

This plan covers all applications for the preservation of oral health, including implant insertion. Applications such as cleaning the root to be implanted, shaping adjacent teeth, or generally attaching wires may also be encountered.

After the plan is determined, the x-ray of the mouth shows the structure of the jaw bone. The shape and size of the implant are determined by looking at this x-ray. An implant that will not damage the other tooth roots is placed after it is manufactured.

After the artificial tooth root is fully compatible with the jaw bone, the upper skeleton and white structure are placed and the treatment is completed. Implant treatments are usually performed in several sessions.

If more than one implant is to be implanted, one or two implants are placed in a single session in order not to damage the jaw bone. Since strong anesthetic medications are used during treatment, the patient does not feel any pain or pain.

Dental Implant Turkey Prices

Although Turkey has the most expensive prices among all prosthesis applications, I have to say that they are not affordable. If one or more implants can be met by everyone in Turkey if the conditions were little savings. Implant applications that are not covered by insurance institutions such as SSI can be performed by many hospitals. The best clinic or hospital should be investigated because it requires special expertise. Dental Implant prices depend on brands, especially Straumann and Nobel Biocare are one of the best in the world.

Prices may vary depending on the patient, the condition of the patient, the clinic and the nature of the application. In order to get a precise and accurate price, you should be examined. According to smiledentalturkey.com prices in Turkey starts from 400$.

In some special cases, the cost can be covered by SSI at certain rates. Some private insurance companies also cover the full cost of implant treatment if specified in the policies.