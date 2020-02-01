Does Irina Shayk Lament Time Spent With Bradley Cooper?

Bradley Cooper and his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter Irina Shayk were everything people were talking about in the past year. They are no longer an item since summer 2019, and there has been again a lot of talk about the former couple.

British Vogue published an article in which Shayk stated, “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have a daughter Lea de Seine, and now the model is finding that being a single mother isn’t that easy. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart,'” the model shared with Harper’s Bazaar.

The model expressed her thoughts on motherhood, and she mentioned how she didn’t quite feel like she was a girl. “I felt I was supposed to be a boy… I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because my father always wanted a boy.” She added, “When [my father] passed away, I thought, ‘Since I’m a guy, now it’s my time to take care of the family. I said to myself I would never get married. Of course, later on in life I outgrew that, and I love being a woman. But I remember that feeling.”

Irina Shayk posted on her Instagram account regarding her interview with British Vogue, “Since the day we met until now, my friendship with you has meant so much more than work.. And being chosen by you @Edward_Enninful to be on the March cover of @BritishVogue, is an honor. Thank you for making me a part of your vision, and always making me laugh, even when I wanted to cry while we did the interview:))). And thank you for your friendship @MertAlas @MacPiggott .. can’t wait to celebrate it with all of you ❤️ #BritishVogue @AliKavoussi.”