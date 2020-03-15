Donald Trump Was Ready To Never See His Son To Be

Not all parents are the same. Donald Trump is, without a doubt, a unique specimen. POTUS has three marriages behind him and five children. While he can be considered a good parent, this was not always the case. Or at least Mr. Trump didn’t show this through some of his statements back in the day.

If you look at some of his old interviews and tweets, you will notice that sometimes he would look like a parent who doesn’t care. In the video from Twitter, you can see below, and Trump is talking about his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump. But, it’s just that he isn’t calling Barron his son; he states that it’s Melania’s son.

Trump completely makes stuff up, claims Dan Bishop was “17 points behind three weeks ago.” (There isn’t a single poll showing anything close to that.) “The media thought he was going to lose. They were all set to have a big celebration w/ their partners from the Democrat Party” pic.twitter.com/jSYpzsPitz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

If you skip the bits about China and the EU, you will come to the part that is referring to Barron as Melania’s son. He calls him a “beautiful young man” but also states that Melania got a son. Not even at one point, he says that this is their child, the only one he has with the former Slovenian supermodel.

This might sound strange, but if you look at the video we have prepared for you below, you will see where is this coming from. During an interview with Larry King, which was aired on CNN, Donald Trump talked about parenting. During the conversation, the New York real-estate mogul says that he believes that Melania is going to be a fantastic mother. He later adds that he also considers himself to be a good father to his other children and that he will also be to his and Melania’s future child.

Later on, he adds that while he will try to be a good father, due to his business ventures, there’s a big chance that he “may never even see the kid.”