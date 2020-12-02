6 Dreamy Wedding Photography Shots For Your Elopement

Gone are the days when we think of weddings as a grandiose, expensive celebration of love, where the dresses are flowing and the ceremony feels more exhausting. Today, modern couples are embracing the idea of elopement and its promise of cost efficiency, intimacy, and a faster road to forever.

But it’s not just these attractive benefits that keep couples today gushing over the idea of a small intimate ceremony. With eloping, you can say “I do!” to each other however you want to. Do you want to tie the knot at the top of the mountains? Do it. Are you looking to exchange vows in a dream destination? You got it. Imagination’s your only limit here!

Whichever place you decide to hold your elopement, it’s still necessary to have the best wedding photos of your small ceremony. You’ll want something to remind you of the moment that nothing existed but the two of you.

To help you achieve the best keepsakes of your special day, we’ve gathered these six dreamy wedding photography shots for your elopement.

1. Dream destination backdrop

Elopements are notorious for being the perfect opportunity to celebrate a fairytale wedding in any destination you can dream of.

Imagine saying I do to the love of your life atop a building at Santorini, Greece, with the Aegean Sea behind. Or tying the knot with Lake Como in Italy in the backdrop. It takes the dreamy elopement photographs to the next level!

So if you’re eloping with your partner at any destination, don’t miss the chance to get your photos taken at the most dreamy spots of your chosen venue. Go to places you’ve always dreamed of visiting or pose in front of landmarks and places that hold special memories for you and your partner.

2. Sunset Witness

There’s something about sunset elopements and the multitude of colorful photo opportunities that make it the most desired shot of couples today. Even large wedding ceremonies love getting that natural sunlight and that oil-painting-like look in their photos.

And what better place to get the multitude of sunset colors in your elopement photos than a high vantage point? We’re talking mountains, cliffs, top of parks – anywhere that screams top of the world!

Shooting during the sunset is not just about getting pretty photos of your private ceremony. Photographers always recommend shooting at this time or during sunrise because it provides the best flattering lighting- not too shadowy and not too bright.

3. I Do at Home

When they say home is where the heart is, there’s no better thing to embody it as eloping at your home. Sure, it’s not the traditional setting for the elopement stories we often hear. But when you think about it, your living room or even your bedroom can be the perfect setup for your private ceremony too.

After all, don’t we treat our homes as our safest havens? A place where we could be at our most comfortable self and where privacy shines the most. Here, you’ll have all the opportunity in the world to focus on your partner and your promises of forever.

So find the best spot at home with the most natural lighting, and you’ll have the best elopement photos a couple can dream of.

4. Seaside Escapade

You’ll never get something as dramatic-yet-dreamy as elopement photos taken along a seaside cliff or coastline. If there’s one shot to capture the definition of picturesque, it’s a photograph involving the turquoise waves of the sea.

To get the best seaside photos, visit the shore during the early morning. You can still catch some misty haze surrounding the sea like a thin blanket of clouds!

5. Countryside Fairytale

If you want to achieve the best celestial vibes for your elopement photos, look no further than a countryside setup. It’s like being in a Disney fairytale wedding or an intimate ceremony in fantasy novels and movies!

Whether you’re both nature lovers or not, you’ll appreciate the serene, charming scene provided by the mountainside or the fields. Here, nobody can take your alone moment away from you. You only have the chirping of birds, the hush of the wind, and the misty fog as your guests.

Some countryside destinations may be a little bit muddier than your typical elopement venues, so be prepared to get dirty. On the bright side, the dirtier things get, the more fun the photos will turn out!

After saying I do to each other, why not take the opportunity to go on a little adventure together? Take a hike in the mountains or roam around the fields!

6. Winter Wonderland

Not a fan of the countryside fairytale setting? Then how about the idea of a dreamy elopement setup with the presence of snow, glimmering crystals, and frosted trees?

Something about snow makes winter the most magical season in the world. That, and the golden lights accompanying the all-white setting that makes it like a Hallmark movie set. Whatever that unexplainable reason is, it must also be the same motivation why couples look forward to a winter wonderland ceremony.

Not to mention the natural sparkle the season brings to photos. Looking at the twinkling of wedding dresses and the love in the eyes of couples getting married is enough to remind you of the Christmas spirit, where everyone wants nothing but to celebrate love and happiness in the presence of the people they cherish.

The world is at your fingertips for your dream elopement photos.

There’s a multitude of possibilities, destinations, and seasons that you can take to capture the best wedding photos a couple could ever have.

But at the end of the day, what makes the perfect wedding photos is the love that lives within your hearts. With your elopement, nothing can hold you back. Take the serene moment to focus on the one person that matters the most to you – your partner. As long as you live in the moment, you'll achieve the best dreamy shots for your photo albums.