Exercise to Lift Sagging Breast at Home – 7 Chest Building Exercises

Are you noticing your breasts slowly being pulled towards the ground by the forces of gravity? Or do you feel like your breasts are deflating like a three months old balloon? Either way, there are ways to fight the unavoidable saggy breasts – or at least make it less stressful.

For starters, you can do something about your posture. Shoulders back, chest up, and a straight back! If you combine it with doing regular exercise to strengthen your chest muscles, you are on to something!

Actually, according to hometraininghero.com, the best way to lift your breasts without doing surgery is by strengthening the pectoral muscles. And to strengthen these muscles, some exercises are better suited than others.

Here’s how you should exercise to lift sagging breast at home:

Traditional Push-Ups

Designed to work your upper body muscles, traditional push-ups are one of the best exercises when looking to firm and tone your breasts at home! By doing sets of push-ups throughout your day, you’ll be working your shoulders, as well as your chest muscles and even your midsection.

The exercise is rather simple and is also easy to fit into your day between your chores. Just by doing as little as 3 or 4 sets of 10 push-ups per day, you should be able to see a difference in your chest muscle and breast tone!

To do a push-up, you’ll need to get on the floor, face down. Your palms should lean against the surface, a couple of inches wider than your shoulders. If you were to draw a line from one palm to the other, the line should go straight through your nipples.

That’s your starting position!

Now: Lifting your body off the floor, pressing from your chest – through your palms. Remain straight and hold your form at all times as you move up and down. Your elbows may face outward, or inward toward your body, but your behind should always stay level with the rest of your body – never sagging nor sticking up in the air. Keeping your form throughout the whole movement is CRITICAL if you want to avoid injuries. Getting a set of push-up handles may help take tension off your wrists if you find them too difficult.

Superman

Or in this setting, let’s name it Superwoman!

The Superwoman exercising is terrific for toning and firming breasts. The training mainly works your back, but will also work your upper chest as well as your glute muscles. Doing so for a few sets per day will help you maintain a healthy, tight posture.

The result?

A chest area that pops your bust towards the sky!

To do this exercise, you should lie flat on the floor, balancing on your stomach. Then, reach out, lifting the very top and bottom portions of your body slightly off the ground. Hold the position for at least 15 seconds before releasing and repeating the movement.

Believe it or not, this is tough!

Incline Push-ups

Incline push-ups are a great, less stressful way to do push-ups and tone your breasts. Many people prefer the incline push-ups with, or instead, of traditional push-ups. Due to your body’s angle, the incline push-up works the lower parts of your chest – building tissue and fighting women’s worst enemy:

GRAVITY!

To do an incline push-up, you should first locate a surface that is of comfortable height, such as a bed or bench. Go into a push-up stance, and push your bodyweight like when doing an old school regular push-up.

Repeat the exercise for at least three sets of 10 reps. If done at least three times per week, you can expect to see results after just a few months.

Stability Ball Dumbbell Pullover

The stability ball dumbbell pullover is another easy to do, yet very useful exercise.

The secret behind this exercise is how it takes the stress of other places of your body and places it directly on your upper chest and thighs. Because of this, your beloved hooters will get toned and shaped in every stage of the movement.

To complete the exercise, position yourself with your upper back over a stool, a stability ball, or any similar surface. Hold a dumbbell with both hands behind your head. While keeping your elbows locked and straight, raise the dumbbell slowly up and over your chest.

Try to use a weight that allows for a maximum of twelve repetitions. As you get stronger, gradually advance to a heavier weight.

Stability Ball Dumbbell Fly

The stability ball dumbbell fly is pretty similar to the dumbbell pullover. Dumbbell flyes targets and stimulates your pectoralis major muscles, but most significantly, the inner part forming the cleavage. And cleavage is right, or what?

To do a stability ball dumbbell fly, you’ll ideally want to grab a stability ball, though a stool or other similar surface will work in a pinch. As with the pullover, you should lie down with your upper back resting towards the stability ball.

Hold one dumbbell in each hand, and stretch your arms to the sides, palms facing upwards. Your arms should be positioned as if you draw a line from one hand to the other; it should go through your belly-button.

Now, keeping your elbows locked and straight, slowly rais your arms upwards until the dumbbells touch each other. The top of the movement should be above the bottom of your chest. Slowly move your arms back down in a controlled manner.

While doing the movement, concentrate and make sure the pecks are doing all the hard work! Remember: It’s all about the breasts! Repeat this movement multiple times, counting in reps of 10 per set.

Donkey Push-ups

Donkey push-ups are much more advanced than a regular push-up, and because of the extremeness they involve, they provide a lot more tension and resistance in your chest – toning and tightening your breasts quickly.

And that’s what we are trying to do here, right?

Warning: Only you who have been exercising for some time should attempt a donkey push-up.

The donkey push-up is done by doing a regular push-up, but once back in the starting position, you should kick up your legs, kicking above the head and going directly back into a push-up. The donkey push-up should be done in one smooth movement and may take A LOT of practice to get right.

Traveling Plank

A traveling plank is a more advanced version of the traditional plank exercise. Traveling plank stretches and strengthens your chest muscles – helping you in toning and firming your breasts. To do a traveling plank, you’ll need a hardwood or similar style floor.

Go into the standard, elevated plank position, making sure that your butt is level with your body. While in the plank and keeping your form, move sideways by moving your legs and arms simultaneously to the side.

Do the exercise in intervals of 15 to 30 seconds each.

By incorporating the traveling plank into your workout routine and doing them regularly, you will both build a strong core to better your posture, and at the same time, strengthen your chest muscles!

Conclusion – Exercise to Lift Sagging Breast at Home. Does it Work?

It depends on what you expect. If you believe doing exercise will transform your breasts from sagging potato sacks to a set of firm, perky model boobs – sorry, there is no quick fix. But if your goal is to lift your breasts and help them slow down the inevitable work of aging – doing these exercises will be perfect!