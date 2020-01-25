Farrah Abraham Shared the Inside of Her Medicine Cabinet

The popular Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham doesn’t stop surprising us with her private life details. She is always posting and commenting on things happening to her, and she still shares intimate details of her life with her fans.

In a video she made for her YouTube channel, the TV personality decided to film the inside of her medicine cabinet. One of the things she fears the most is aging, and she is taking phytoceramides to prevent her skin from aging. She mentioned in her YouTube video, “I am so addicted to this stuff. I feel better when I’m on it. Have phytoceramides. You will feel better, and your face will look better. Before I had my daughter, everyone’s like, ‘If you ever had a baby, your baby’s gonna have amazing skin. Kid you not, because I took my vitamins… my daughter looks amazing, and I have still amazing skin.”

Other things that are important and a must-have in Abraham’s medicine cabinet are antifungals. “If you guys ever have outbreaks of bacteria, fungus, or anything from your travels to your personal body, cancer, anything like that, swelling, or your body is rejecting something because of swelling, check out terbinafine,” said Teen Mom. She added, “I had some scary foot breakout, and I was in Singapore. This killed it; zapped it gone.”

Even though she is not pregnant at the moment, she is still taking prenatal vitamins, and she explained why in her video. “For great, amazing skin and hair, there is nothing better than an essential prenatal vitamin. And I know I got this tip from obviously being a teen that was pregnant, but I had the best hair of my life with this.”

Other stuff found in her medicine cabinet is daily women’s vitamin by Swisse, apple cider vinegar supplements, sarecycline, and tablets for alertness named Good Morning. Regarding sarecycline, Abraham mentioned that they can have side effects. “I had this referred to me, and no joke, I have not had a big blow-up on my face since. But I also am taking my spironolactone. But I just always say the one a day of this, you do need to watch it with alcohol intake on this and you cannot drive sometimes with this, so that’s why it’s a very rare situation.”

The reason why she shared all this is that she wanted to improve the health of her fans. “I’m not giving free anything, but when it comes to changing somebody’s life and helping somebody have good energy, skin, balance, beauty, and it’s going to help you be successful, your girl boss is here,” said Abraham.