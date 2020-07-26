Full-Spectrum CBD Oil vs. CBD Isolate – 2020 Comparison Guide

The popularity of CBD oil has significantly increased in the last few years. More and more people opt for it to treat any of the numerous conditions that they are suffering from. There have been many studies that have examined the healing effects of CBD oil.

As you probably know, there are multiple varieties of CBD oil, so in this article, we are going to focus only on Full-Spectrum and CBD Isolate. We are going to provide you with some basic information about these types of oil, and also, we are going to discuss some main differences between them, as well as give you some tips on how to make this choice.

What is CBD Isolate?

As you can assume from its name, this type of product that is extracted from hemp is 99% pure. What does that mean? Well basically, the hemp goes through numerous steps of the purification process that ensures that only clear crystals of CBD are produced. After this process is completed, the crystals are ground to powder that is later prepared for consumers.

What is Full-Spectrum CBD?

On the other hand, there is Full-Spectrum oil. This one is produced in the same way as the previously discussed one but the main difference is that these products contain multiple other compounds such as terpenes, flavonoids, and phytocannabinoids. This means that it is not as clean as the CBD Isolate, so it has a completely different effect on users. If you are interested in these products, you can learn more details on the Miami Rave CBD website.

What are the differences?

Composition

The answer to this question is probably pretty obvious to you by know. The thing that makes the biggest difference between these two is the composition. As already explained, the former one consists of only CBD, which is the main reason why most people opt for it. This means that it doesn’t contain THC that provides consumers with the psychoactive effect. This is usually the main reason why people opt for the CBD isolate. It can be because they do not want to experience the effects of THC due to moral reasons, or they simply avoid it because they could fail a drug test because of it.

Taste

Furthermore, there is also a significant difference in taste and odor. Naturally, CBD Isolate doesn’t have an odor and taste, simply due to the fact that it is pure. On the other hand, the Full-Spectrum variety has them, which is another thing to consider when choosing between these two.

Consumption

Finally, there is the question of consumption. When it comes to pure variety, there are many ways in which it can be consumed. It can be added to other CBD products, it can be taken orally via food or beverage, or eventually, it can be consumed sublingually. What does this mean? Well, when you want to take it sublingually, it means that you would put it beneath your tongue for some time and then swallow it. On the other note, when it comes to the Full-Spectrum variety, it can only be consumed in this last way that we have described – sublingually.

Effectiveness

As already stated, numerous studies have been conducted on both varieties, and it has been scientifically proven that Full-Spectrum CBD has a stronger and longer-lasting effect on consumers than Isolate kind does. This is simply due to the additional compounds that it consists of. This is the main reason why some people opt for it. Not only is it stronger, but it can also treat numerous conditions, everything from severe chronic pain and diabetes to anxiety.

Price

The last difference that we are going to discuss is the price of these two varieties of products. Since the main dissimilarity between them is their composition, this is the feature that determines the price. Obviously, since Full-Spectrum consists of many additional compounds, it is significantly more expensive than the other kind. Once again, for people who are struggling financially, this can be something that determines which product they are going to opt for.

How to choose the right one?

Before we conclude this article, we are going to further discuss some things that you should consider when choosing between these two varieties of products. We have explained some major differences between them, so now we are going to give you some advice that you should follow while in the process of choosing the right one for you.

The very first thing that you have to do is to find the best dispensary in your area. When it comes to legal issues, CBD can only be bought legally in the dispensaries that are licensed by the government, and this is especially true if you intend to use it for medicinal purposes. Their staff will introduce you to every variety of it and provide you with professional advice on which one is the best for you.

Next, when it comes to the choice between Full-Spectrum and CBD Isolate, one of the initial things that you have to think about is whether you will have to take a drug test in the future, and what consequences you might have to face when it comes back positive. As we have already stated, the Full-Spectrum CBD contains THC, which is why the test will be positive. If this is an issue for you, then you should definitely go with the THC-free products.

Lastly, you have to ask yourself what you want to gain from the CBD. Here, we are talking about its effects and benefits. Yes, it has been proven that both are very effective when it comes to treating different illnesses, but there is the question of THC, and the dosage you should take. Clearly, if you opt for the Full-Spectrum one, you will experience some of those psychoactive effects. However, it was also proven that clear CBD can be mixed with other compounds to increase its effectiveness. This is only true if you stick to the dosage that is prescribed specifically for you.