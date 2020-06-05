5 Funny Things You Can Do With Discord Bots

Discord Bots are an extraordinary method to amplify profitability on one’s server; getting significant information, conveying notices, booking occasions, directing discussions, and many other things. On different occasions, they’re most certainly not. Sometimes they can be funny or even stupid. Let’s see what are those funny things you can do when having discord bots.

Discord Bots: What Are They?

In case you’re uninformed, today Discord is considered to be one of the popular and famous chatting platforms. It is used usually within the gaming community – that is, network. This is pretty much an instinctive platform – and very well received by gamers over the globe. It is mostly because of its robust and adjustable character. Bots are helpful if you want to get certain information in Discord conveying notices, booking occasions, playing music for clients on a server – as well as many other things. Some other Discord bots’ usefulness is that it can function as a server moderator, computerized music player, etc. In case you’ve at any point got to use the Discord and set up your server – you will most definitely realize that it is profoundly adjustable. The best thing about using this platform is that you have the ability to add bots in order to improve the quality and features of your server. In some sense, this can assist you with improving the deal with your server. On the other hand, it will bring you so much fun when adding features while using it. Along these lines, we’ve tried to make a compilation of some fun and helpful Discord bots. We are sure they will improve your server experience.

Utilization Of Discord Bots

An environment of bots and the known developers has blossomed. Today, we can say it has become an inseparable part of our experience with Discord. We can say we have witnessed the evolution from the days of automated user accounts to this modern technology miracle. For a very long period of time, these bots used to be something that Discord has bolstered – however not appropriately grasped. The environment has developed tall from grassroots and network aliment. We have discovered new approaches to utilize some highlights and features that were not structured in light of bots – yet we have succeeded.

Adding Bots On Your Discord Server

If you think this is a complicated thing – then you are wrong. If you wish to add bots on your Discord server that is a rather simple thing, much easier than it sounds. According to ProBot – everything you need to do – is log in to your Discord account in your browser, and you are ready to work on it. We are assuming that you already know what bots you want to add. If you are searching for Discord bots, you check some of the specialized websites to look for the best and the funniest bots you can add. Once you have chosen those that you wish to add – you can simply follow the steps you will be provided with on a website.

5 Funny, Amusing And Useful Discord Bots

1. Karuta – Playing Cards Is Fun

If you are a fan of card games, this will be a very fun and useful bot for you. Namely, Karuta is a card game that runs through Discord, which is rich in anime characters with more than 70,000 in the database. If you have already had and loved bots like Mudae or WaifuBot, then you will be thrilled with Karuta. With a simple move, this bot turns thousands of anima characters into cards that you can trade to make money, collect them, etc. Precisely because of these features, Karuta is very interesting, fun, and dynamic. You can trade, change cards, and fight for tickets, gold, or anything else.

2. Mewbot – Guess The Names Of Pokemon

This is one of the funniest and the best discord bots if you have the desire to improve and upgrade your activity in your Pokemon server. This bot will engage users to catch Pokemon, simply by guessing their names. You don’t have the need to limit yourself to Pokemon forms like most of the bots would do. You can enjoy duels, trades and this is also the best Pokemon bot where you can set up your moves, status, etc.

3. Benny – Games, Leveling And Music

This is an interesting bot that is capable of providing and cover for almost anything you may need regarding your server. Those things include various features. Among many of them, you can find games, leveling, economy, moderation, and music. It is known for its reaction roles and tickets. This interesting bot also provides you with an extremely useful dashboard. We all want our server to work the best – so if you have a feeling there are some missing features, this may be the right solution for you.

4. Erisly – The Goddess Of Bots

She is one hell of a bot. Users call her a friendly neighborhood goddess! This particular bot will offer you some extra-quality features. You can also count on all the needed instructions when using Erisly. Some of those are NSFW commands, but also an overall economy or Cleverbot, as well as several look-up commands, etc. Erisly can boost herself with one of the largest game databases, but you can also use GIFs, meme-generators, and so many more things. It is also available in multiple languages.

5. Rythm – Enjoy The Music

This one is a music bot focused on delivering you the great music experience. Unlike many other bots who are dedicated to music – this one will offer a lot more features. First thing – it delivers to you the extra quality of music from several sources. This bot is regularly updated, constantly working on bringing you even the better music quality that will match your taste and needs. It has a very simple operating command list, so you will have no problem with it. Moreover, it promises you stability without any lag. This bot supports many music sources as well as SoundCloud, YouTube, Twitch, etc.

Conclusion

The bot community is growing with a large speed. Hundreds of thousands of customers are adding such bots to their servers every month. Therefore, it seems that they are becoming necessary adding to the Discord community.