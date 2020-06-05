How to Learn Spanish While on Holiday in Barcelona

Learning a new language is always exciting. At the same time, there are no better possibilities for it than actually being in a country that actually uses it. Only by doing that you will have a much-needed practice. This is a rewarding experience that will open new doors to you, both in terms of learning a language and setting your foot through the door of another nation’s way of thinking.

If you are really interested in learning as much as you want about a particular culture, there is no better way for understanding its language. Only by doing that, you will have an insight into the mentality and the overall way of thinking of a particular nation. Naturally, knowing multiple languages is always a plus. One of the languages that are marked as an interesting one by a high number of people is the Spanish language.

This language is official in more than twenty countries in the world. So, besides knowing a language, you will have the opportunity to speak the same language as approximately 450 million people. This is an impressive number that surpasses the population of the United States and Canada combined. So, you can see how important this language really is. As we said, there is no better way for learning as much as you can about a particular language than visiting a country that has the language in question as an official one.

Spain, the home country of the language, will provide you with exactly that. What’s more, Barcelona is a pretty interesting city that can provide you with the possibility of learning both Spanish and Catalan languages. But, let’s keep ourselves in the Spanish language for the time being. You can even enroll in a mini-course of the Spanish language when you are in the city of Barcelona. If you are interested in it, you can check expanish.com. We are going to provide you with several insights on how to learn this language while you are on holiday in Barcelona.

Research Before you Visit

One of the most important things before you visit a particular country is having a rough idea about the language itself. Having at least some knowledge before you actually visit the country is always a plus. That way you will be able to pick up some of the language on the go when you arrive. Understanding at least the basic words and sentences will surely lead you a long way when you actually arrive.

Moreover, it is not a bad idea to undergo some Spanish basic level courses before you go. In this case, you can think of your trip as a perfect way of testing your Spanish language skills. One more way you can do this is by obtaining a book that consists of Spanish phrases. Usually, these books are not just books with random words inserted into it. They will actually help you with learning the language itself.

Check all of the Signs

Maybe you will be surprised to hear this, but one of the most efficient ways to learn the Spanish language in Barcelona is to check all of the signs you see on the street. Be sure to check all of them because they can be described as mini-language lessons that can help you test your knowledge of the language. All of them are made to communicate with people and point them in the direction they are headed. Especially for people who are for the first time in the city.

You should try to understand them. At the very least, you will know where to go. However, you will have an opportunity to understand the most basic Spanish language. Furthermore, they are full of context that will provide you with a plethora of clues to you understanding the language even more. Surely, the next time you are presented with a particular word you have read on one of these signs, you will remember it for certain.

Seek Guidance

As we said earlier in this article of ours, the best way of learning the language is to practice it with a native speaker. So, when you arrive in Barcelona, you should look for guidance who will, besides guiding you through the city and its touristic and historical sites, speak a little Spanish with you. Naturally, you will have an explanation of terms that you don’t understand and you will have all the freedom to speak the language with someone who will help you with improving the overall quality of your Spanish.

At the same time, this is a person that can help you save a significant amount of time and money. The reason is that you will be able to have better communication with other natives with directions from your guide. Also, in cases there is any trouble you found yourself in, it will be much easier for you to avoid all of the unpleasant situations that are likely to happen due to not understanding the language perfectly. You can even talk with your future guide through Skype, or you can meet him or her while you are directly on the streets of Barcelona.

Watch Local TV

Naturally, nobody is really interested in watching TV while on a holiday, but if you are interested in learning the language a bit more, there is no reason for your not to. Of course, you would limit yourself to watching TV in the evening when you are too tired to go out. People don’t really understand how important this is. While watching TV, you will have the opportunity of taking a look at the whole sentences that you will probably not understand, but you will have the time to study them and recall some of the knowledge that you might forget in the process. From our experience, watching local television channels 15 to 20 minutes per day is more than enough. You will be able to have an insight into the usual Spanish way of speaking and catch some phrases that you might don’t have to see or hear before. Learning particular phrases is highly important when you learn a whole new language, right?