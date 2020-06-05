Does Healthy Food Make You Live Longer? Healthy Habit for Lengthy Life – 2020 Updates

Does healthy food make you live longer? Such common questions arise from time to time. Long life isn’t directly related to healthy eating, but research proves that they have a notable role in reducing life risks.

Veggies and fruits can work incredibly to lessen tons of illnesses, enhancing the immune system. Not only healthy food-habit defends your body but also develop inner organism for further metabolism.

Why eating healthy is hard?

Due to appetite and taste issue, young generation dare to take those poisonous foods from the market. Our daily lifestyle affects our food chart as well.

Though adults understand the value of eating healthy, they are less likely to take them due to eating incapability.

The researcher looked over the daily lifestyle of 73,700 men and women for 12 years in a row. Through several surveys, queries, and questionnaires over these years, the researchers become successful in proving that healthy food affects life length.

A helping hand to your brain

Short time memory- the so-called common brain-problem among the adults has relation with lack of vitamin B12, and you can regain that from:

Meats, beef & liver

Fish like Salmon, Tuna or Trout

Dairy products like yogurt, cheese (low fat)

Breakfast cereals (Fortified)

Moreover, Vitamin B12 deficiency will lead you to pernicious anemia. The disease causes you to become pale, feel dizzy, zero appetites, weight loss, chest pain, and forgetfulness.

Bone improvement

There is nothing new that our bones need calcium and Vitamin-D. People are likely to lose bone strength and become week after 35 or 40. That results in doctors prescribing our calcium.

For maintaining the more robust support of your body, keep taking Vitamin-D rich food from a younger age. The foods containing Vitamin-D:

Beef liver

Dairy stuff

Orange juice

Cheese

Egg yolks

Fatty fish (Mackerel, Salmon & Tuna)

Light exercise in the early morning, allowing Vitamin-D from the sun to strengthen the bones, is also the right decision.

Heart Equipment

The report states that obesity in the 65 aged people or older is increasing and have already crossed one-third of aged people. Obesity itself is an unavoidable problem. Every year people are going through knives and scissors to cut out fat from body risking their life.

More than that, obesity leads to diabetes, heart disease, or some cancers.

For a healthy heart, one or two healthy food isn’t enough. It would be pre-eminent if you make a fit diet chart & turn it into a habit.

What is a healthy diet?

The diet that involves the following:

Fruits & veggies

Whole grains

Skinless poultry

Dairy stuff having low-fat

Fish varieties

Nuts

Beans

Vegetable oil (non-tropical). Example- olive oil, peanut oil, safflower oil, and corn oil.

Omega-3 fatty acids are held responsible for lowering the risks of heart diseases. Salmon, trout, herring kind of fishes are full of Omega-3.

Veggies and whole-grain fiber lessen cardiovascular diseases. Grains are known for relieving from digestion problems.

Muscle improvement

Cells of your muscle are getting destroyed and reborn again and again. It is the cycle of human flesh. But what it takes to maintain the rebuilding process? The answer is protein.

Without enough protein intake, the breaking cycle of cells won’t stop, but it will inevitably end the rebuilding process.

Fat- free yogurt

Cheese

Milk

Lean meats

Fish

Other seafood

Beans

Eggs

These foods are incredible at the protein level and a decreased level of saturated fat. So, be at ease.

Anti-oxidants

Anti-oxidants can ease inflammation and rid of free radicals produced during food processing inside the body. Free radicals are the damaging particles produced during food digestion and turning the food into energy. Fruits like blueberries have anti-oxidants.

By maintaining only 20% of a balanced healthy diet, people can avoid premature death by 8 to 17 percent!! Isn’t it shocking? On the opposite, 20% of unhealthy food can lead to a death risk of 6 to 12 percent.

Your diet can include the following ingredients for more perfection of the diet list.

Green tea

According to Japanese health advice, green tea is related to cardiovascular improvement. Moreover, it regulates and balances blood pressure.

Green tea is a regular and often snack time friend of the Japanese and Chinese for boosting the immunity and lessening the cholesterol level.

The study proves green tea as a helping hand for lowering cancer risk.

A Japanese study involving 40,000 participants stated that people consuming 5 cups of green tea or more for 11 years has a 16% lower death rate than the one taking one cup of tea.

Olive oil

Most of the dietitian, avoid oil and oily food for a trim, slim figure. However, fat is also one of the six essential nutrients, so you can’t avoid it.

Monounsaturated fats that are known as good fat found in olive oil is mandatory even if you are a dietitian.

Olive oil is highly rich in micronutrients named phenol. Phenol has the properties of anti-inflammatory & anti-oxidant. So, olive oil is simply capable of cutting the risk of heart illness and stroke as well.

The study says oil is a staple food in the diet of the Mediterranean, which helps you to live longer.

Coffee Bean

The University of Scranton found in a study result that the flavonoids of coffee bean prevent heart disease. The professor of the experiment was Dr. Joe Vinson. He states that coffee has anti-oxidant as your defending army against the free radical that causes chronic disease. Free radical is toxic & produced during inhalation and consuming sugar.

Bear in mind that caffeine also raises blood pressure. Most of us are already addicted to coffee. To go with the benefits of coffee and cut out the demerits, choose the decaf. Decaf coffee has a lower trace (1 or 2 percent) of caffeine.

Termination

In the final verdict, I hope you got the answer to the query, “Does healthy food make you live longer?” Though they don’t have direct relation, they indeed have a deep connection to consider.