Holiday Diet Causing a Feud Between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

With holidays approaching, everyone is careful with stuff they eat, as we all know, holidays are hard on our weight. According to National Enquirer, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have gone too far with their holiday diet, so far, that they are constantly fighting.

In their article, the outlet said how Shelton is a “committed carnivore” who “loves high-carb, caloric foods that bulk up his 250-pound frame.” the outlet has an alleged insider who said how Stefani is a vegan, and how she refuses to change her diet. Shelton is allegedly making fun of her every meal, and Stefani is horrified by the way he eats.

According to the questionable source, Shelton decided to give up n drinking for his lover, but he has no intention to change his food. Another reason why allegedly the singer doesn’t want her partner to be stuffing his face in unhealthy food is that that food regimen is bad for fertility, and according to the suspicious insider, they are trying to have a baby for years now.

This could be somewhat believable if the singer hasn’t declared her plans for Thanksgiving recently. She shared with Entertainment Tonight, “We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us. Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.” Meaning that they are enjoying holiday food and holidays in general, and they are not fighting over it.

GossipCop is known to dismiss various fabricated stories from various questionable outlets, and this one is one of them. National Enquirer has a lot of false news and stories, and when it comes to Stefani and Shelton, they had a number of it. They once reported two years ago how Gwen Stefani wants to leave Shelton because of his weight. They are still together and happy, and Shelton’s weight has never been a problem.